Former Chicago agent sentenced to 10 years of deadly shooting

CHICAGO – A former Chicago police officer found guilty of second-degree murder in 2017 when shooting an unarmed man off-duty was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday.

Lowell Houser, 60, sat in a chair among his lawyers when Cook County judge William Gamboney pronounced the sentence. The charges had a possible probationary period or a maximum duration of 20 years. Houser receives the honor for the nearly three years he has spent on a single monitor while awaiting trial. He is expected to be released from detention in about two years.

Gamboney noted that the case was a serious matter for him and acknowledged Houser’s role in escalating a dispute with Jose Nieves that led to the fatal shooting.

“It was not reasonable to believe that there were circumstances to justify the use of lethal force in this case,” the judge said in his 15-page decision.

During the October trial, the prosecutors said Houser had shot 38-year-old Nieves during a fight outside an apartment complex where the victim lived. But Houser, a 28-year-old police veteran who was on medical leave for cancer treatment at the time of admission, claims that Nieves made a threatening move and then acted in self-defense.

“Mr. Houser had a multitude of alternatives during his interaction with Mr. Nieves,” Gamboney said. “We can sit here and debate what he could have done … but Mr. Houser probably chose the most extreme (option) in that list of circumstances, and as a result we have a 37-year-old man … Jose Nieves, who is dead. “

Houser, who spoke briefly, stopped expressing regret about the death of Nieves.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to the Nieves family,” he said. “I have often been in mind if I could have done something to prevent this, but unfortunately I can only look at it afterwards.”

Houser was the first Chicago officer found guilty of murder since the historic conviction of then-time officer Jason Van Dyke last year.

In 2018, a jury found Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder in the death of black teenager Laquan McDonald and 16 counts of aggravated battery – one for every bullet the white officer shot at the 17-year-old in 2014. A judge then sentenced him to almost seven years in prison.

