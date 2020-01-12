Former CFL player Jim Burrow is enjoying his son's 2019 football season paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

There is certainly enough to look at.

Burrow set a Southeastern Conference record with 48 TD attacks leading LSU to his first College Football Playoff appearance. He received the Heisman trophy after 2,608 points and 841 votes in first place – a record of 90.7 percent of the available votes in first place.

Burrow finished no less than 1,846 points for the quarterback of Oklahoma Jalen Hurts and broke the record of the 1,750 profit margin of the former USC star O.J. Simpson in 1968. Burrow is projected as the number 1 choice in this year’s NFL version.

Jim Burrow was an eighth round of Green Bay in 1976 as a defensive back. After spending that season with the Packers, Burrows joined the Montreal Alouettes (1977-80) before playing for the Calgary Stampeders (1980) and Ottawa Rough Riders (1981).

Burrow, a double all-star in the East Division, appeared in three Gray Cups and won in ’77 with Montreal in the infamous Staple Game. The Alouettes defeated Edmonton 41-6 on an icy Olympic Stadium field, largely thanks to the defensive back Tony Proudfoot and linebacker / punter Wally Buono who came up with the idea of ​​placing staples on the bottom of their shoes for better grip.

“Tony went out with broom shoes and normal shoe plates and neither worked,” Burrow said. “I think he and Wally came up with the idea of ​​using a large industrial staple gun on the tips of our shoes and when he (Proudfoot) came back, he said:” This works. “

“We had pretty good traction that day. I don’t think anyone ever did it, so nobody new if it’s legal or illegal, but it worked. “

Burrow said he has good memories of his CFL days.

“I mean, we would have 68,000 people in the Olympic Stadium,” he said. “We played for 50, 55,000 fans at the old Exhibition Stadium in Toronto and when you went to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, they had 50,000 there, so it was a great experience.

“I still keep in touch with some of the boys and hope to return there. That is a bit on my to-do list now that I am retired. “

Burrow’s first year in Montreal, legendary head coach Marv Levy’s was last there before joining the Kansas City Chiefs NFLs. Levy, now 94, led the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances (1991-1994) and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“He was such a smart coach and just a smart person,” Burrow said. “He had a way to ensure discipline in the team, but he also made sure we had fun.

“He did a great job of letting us know that he cared about us.”

Although Burrow enjoyed seeing his son play this season, he admits that he can go into coach mode.

“I’ll see what Joe and LSU are trying to do and see what the defense is trying to do with our attack,” he said. “I feel that I can watch the game and know more about what is going on on both sides of the ball than perhaps your average fan.”

After spending more than 50 years in football as a player and coach, he had to make some adjustments.

“It was not an easy decision when you were involved in football for so long,” he said. “It’s kind of scary.

“On August 1, it was the first time in 51 years that I was not on a practice field, neither as a player or coach, so you feel a bit lost. But I really didn’t have time to reconsider my decision and there is anyway no reason for that. It was great fun. “

Burrow can enjoy the full football experience in retirement.

“We had the chance to open,” Burrow said. “If you are a coach, you don’t really know what that is.

“So I had to learn my way around tailgate areas.. Just being a fan is great.”

Another quarterback on Burrow’s radar is Canadian Nathan Rourke. The Oakville, Ont., Native covered his career at Ohio University on January 3 and led the Bobcats along Nevada 30-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Rourke was the MVP game with 241 total offensive yards (144 yards past, 87 yards rushing). In December he became third in the top 20 of the CFL scouting agency for the 2020 version of the competition.

“He is an incredible runner but has an arm that is strong enough and his accuracy is improved every year,” Burrow said. “He is a smart guy and there is no reason why he has no chance to play professionally for a long time.

“His brother (Kurtis) is a redshirt freshman and talking to coaches they feel his future is also bright.”

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on January 12, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press