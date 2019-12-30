Former CFL head coach Chris Jones contracted until 2020 season with Cleveland Browns

Loading...

Screen capture courtesy of Cleveland Browns

Former CFL head coach Chris Jones has a contract with the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season, sources said.

The Browns sacked head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following Cleveland's 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who were the NFL's worst team at 2-14.

The Browns went 6-10 in the first and only year in the kitchen, it was a season that ended far below expectations before the regular schedule starting in September. Jones signed a two-year deal with Cleveland, which means he'll be paid in 2020 – his situation is currently fluid.

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey called the Saskatchewan Roughriders in January 2019 to ask permission to interview Jones. He interviewed and impressed to gain a job as a senior defensive specialist. NFL teams conducted extensive research on Jones and were able to uncover the former Saskatchewan bench boss.

The Riders have improved their overall wins each year under Jones, going from five wins to 10 and 12 in 2018. Jones led Saskatchewan to the consecutive playoffs after the franchise failed to make the postseason since 2014. He had a recently signed extension clause with the Riders.

Jones is 53-37 years old as the CFL head coach and won the 2015 Gray Cup championship with the Edmonton Eskimos. He would be highly coveted by Canadian teams for his defensive excellence.

There is a chance that Jones may remain with the Browns or in the NFL, but his situation has yet to be decided.