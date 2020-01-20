After four very successful seasons in Celtic Park, Dedryck Boyata left the club at the end of last season to join Bundesliga to Hertha Berlin for a free transfer after his contract ran out. And that was after the club had rejected a £ 9 million bid from Fulham for the defender less than a year earlier.

It seems that the Belgian has seamlessly adapted to his new environment. He has played 15 games for the German side this season and has even found the back of the net once. And according to manager Jurgen Klinsmann, the 29-year-old is currently one of the best defenders in Europe.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, the German legend said:

“For me, Dedryck Boyata is currently one of the best defenders in Europe. He is at the top of his game and he was absolutely amazing to me. Since I arrived here, he has been inspiring with every training and every game. “

However, Celtic should not be worried because they have the combination of Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer in the club right now. The two have done brilliantly this season and are currently perhaps the best centerback combination in all of Scotland.

As a result, the only thing the Hoops regret about Boyata’s departure is the fact that they lost him for less than a year for free after rejecting an offer of £ 9 million.