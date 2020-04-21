Former Celtic star Sviatchenko praises Midtjylland’s plan to provide a ‘drive-in football’ experience for fans – The Scottish Sun

ERIK SVIATCHENKO last night praised Midtjylland after they installed a giant screen in the parking lot of their stadium to allow fans to watch the match from their car.

Denmark has created space for 2,000 vehicles and plans to let 10,000 supporters watch the game on the big screen when the coronavirus crisis ends.

FC Midtjylland’s has installed a giant screen outside their stadium for fans

Former Celt Erik Sviatchenko is now in Midtjylland

And former Celtic defender Sviatchenko – now back at the club – believes it is a safe way to get long-distance social rules about mass gatherings.

He said, “As soon as I heard it, I thought it was a good idea.

“At Midtjylland we always like to think that we do things differently and this will be a little different.

“But that’s a clever idea – get people together without them together, if that makes sense.

“If we can accommodate several thousand cars with at least two or three fans in each car then I’m sure they will create an atmosphere outside.

“They will come in with their shirts and scarves and honk their horns and even though it’s not the same as us running out and playing in front of them, it is a feeling of connection at that moment is impossible.

“Midtjylland, who lost to Rangers in the Europa League this season, is 12 points ahead of the Danish title race and Sviatchenko is eager to start again.

He added: “For me, football is about community and togetherness and must be something that unites people.

“We all love watching football and talk about soccer and this offers an innovative way to do it while also respecting the guidelines that we all must continue to obey.

“If we want to succeed and continue to win titles, which is the most important thing, then we want the fans to be there.

“I’m sure they want to see it and say they are there for that and this seems like a way we can make a kind of compromise.

“Like Celtic, we have a big advantage. You always want the opportunity to come out and play, without anyone suggesting that there is a question mark above you in any form or form. “

