Former Celtic star Lee Naylor recalls how Scott Brown introduced him to Scottish football by threatening to ‘break his leg’ – The Scottish Sun

FORMER Celtic star Lee Naylor has expressed surprise at the system he got before his first match in Scottish football – when future Celtic captain Scott Brown threatened him before the match began.

Brown is a 20-year-old right-hand midfielder who was full of enthusiasm in the colors of the first Hibs club when Naylor was persuaded north by Gordon Strachan after nine years at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brown and Naylor later became teammates and friends. Credit: Kenneth Ramsay

Speaking to Si Ferry on the latest Open Goal – Keeping the Ball on the Ground podcast, Naylor told the story of his first meeting with a man who later became a teammate at Parkhead.

It came in Celtic’s 2-1 win at the East End of Glasgow back in August 2006 – where Brown opened the scoring for the visitors within eight minutes.

Naylor said: “My first taste in Scottish football was against Browny.

“My first match was Hibs at home, he played in the right midfield and I was left behind.

Naylor has four campaigns at Celtic Credit: Kenny Ramsay – The Sun Glasgow

“This is my first meeting with Browny.

“I walked out, we warmed up and that and we will start the match.

“I walked across the field and Browny ran right next to me and said ‘I will break your legs’.

“What he must have been like, about six years younger than me, he was 20 at the time, and I was like ‘Is this child real or what?’

“Obviously they went and scored, they were 1-0 up.

“He ran up to me and said, ‘I will play for you all, you will not get anything, break you in two’

“I was thinking ‘oh my God what have I come here’.

Asked by Ferry whether his future teammates had impressed him that day, Naylor replied: “Yes, he is good, but we won it with me.

“I said fine to him after that.

Strachan would have been impressed, because Brown moved to Celtic at the end of the season for £ 4.5 million.

Now 34, the midfielder has led the Parkhead club to the main awards catalog in 13 years since then.

Ferry said, “He’s a wee wideo, isn’t he?”

The full podcast airs on Monday.

