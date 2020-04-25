Former Celtic Hero On “The finest striker that I have at any time played with”

Very last weekend Celtic Tv set re-ran one of the most vital game titles and moments in Celtic’s rich history, the day the Hoops stopped the 10. Back again in 1998 Celtic were being on the incorrect side of 9-in-a-row as star-studded Gers groups ran away with league titles.

It all arrived down to the last working day of the year and a 2- acquire towards St Johnstone designed a renowned and unforgettable day at Celtic Park. It was a young Henrik Larsson alongside with Harald Brattbakk who scored the ambitions to secure the earn.

The activity was significantly from relaxed viewing at just 1- and it took substitute Brattbakk to send the Celtic admirers into party mode. The previous striker could not have had the best of moments in Glasgow but on this day he was a hero. With the video game proven only last 7 days, it has sparked off so a lot of great memories but even much more importantly an appreciation as to the club’s achievements in the very last twenty years.

Bratbakk who is now an airline pilot has no doubts about who the most effective striker he at any time played along with is and here is what he told Celtic Television about the King of Kings:

“Is Henrik just one of the finest strikers I’ve ever played with? Undoubtedly,” said Brattbakk on the hottest instalment of the Celtic Check out podcast. “I regard him as the greatest striker that I’ve ever played with. He was never ever the most important or swiftest player I played with, but you would search at him and see a pretty intelligent player. He created his runs so cleverly, he was wise in tackles and tactically he was quite very good.”

“What sets some players apart from other individuals, most of all is how continually superior they are at what they are undertaking. Henrik was undoubtedly a person of individuals players. He sent at the maximum degree in Europe for 10 decades. You are not able to compete or argue with that.”

The lockdown has permitted us lovers to sit back again and get inventory of how much our soccer club has appear this century as we sit on one of the most significant report-breaking trophy hauls in the club’s historical past. Prolonged may well it keep on.