Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara sick in hospital

Jackie McNamara’s family said the former Celtic defender is getting the “best possible care” after becoming seriously ill and hospitalized over the weekend.

The 46-year-old is said to have been hospitalized for brain surgery.

This is Jackie’s daughter.

Thank you for your kind words and support. My father is being cared for in the best possible way, since you can all understand that this is difficult for us as a family, and are currently asking for privacy. ❤️

– Jackie McNamara (@ Jackie_Mc4) February 10, 2020

McNamara, who won four championship titles at Celtic and played 33 caps for Scotland, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Fakirk and Partick Thistle.

He has managed Thistle, Dundee United and York City and returned to Dunfermline Athletic last year after starting his career at the club.

There is no confirmation of McNamara’s illness or condition.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with Jackie and his family. pic.twitter.com/3yeSvVwInJ

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC), February 10, 2020