Former Celt takes Transfer Dig at Peter Lawwell

We don’t think Davie Provan and Peter Lawwell have seen each other on their Christmas card lists the number of times we’ve seen Provan with the CEO in recent years.

On Sunday, his SunSport column kept it fast and clean, but he made sure he went to the Celtic head honcho while talking about Gers’ title chances.

The co-commentator of Sky Sports described Lawwell as “true to form” when he mentioned that during the January window, Celtic had not signed anyone who could immediately improve Neil Lennon’s side.

“With Jermain Defoe out, no one seriously thinks Florian Kamberi will shoot Gers to the title. Anyway, Gerrard must curse the winter break.

“It torpedoed their title heaps last year and this time makes them need snookers again.

“It’s not like Celtic is using the transfer window to blow Rangers out of the water.

“As it should be, Peter Lawwell has not signed one player who could come directly into the Lennon team to improve it.”

Many Celtic fans felt deflated on the deadline, hoping that there would be some experience in the club after signing Patryk Kilmala and Imaila Soro – both 21 and developing instead of the completed article. However, it did not happen with Celtic hunting everywhere for a winger in the last hours of the window.

Provan also used his column to proclaim Leigh Griffiths on a stamp he had never been echoed or quoted on for a week. Make it what you want.