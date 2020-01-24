Former Casper College, a pro rodeo driver recovering from a broken back, receives surprise money

Participants prepare for the bareback event at the Casper Events Center shortly before the CNFR Thursday evening performance begins on June 15. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – JR Vezain is a bareback rodeo rider who broke two vertebrae in the back at the rodeo in September 2018 after “a horse landed on his back”.

This injury has paralyzed Vezain from the waist down and he continues to rehabilitate.

Vezain, a Wyoming native who now lives in Montana, received a $ 3,700 check from the Wyoming Unclaimed Property Division this week, the division said in a January 23 press release.

“I received a letter in the mail that $ 3,700 had been delivered to unused property, describing the steps I had to take to get the money,” said Vezain in the press release. “At first I was a bit skeptical, but the letter looked real, so I called the number and spoke to one of the girls in the office. I quickly found out that it was real. “

The state of Wyoming currently owns over $ 91 million of unclaimed residents and former residents.

Vezain’s $ 3,700 came from a sponsorship check from Wyoming Tourism, which he received on Team Wyoming after qualifying for the 2018 National Finals Rodeo.

However, the injury he sustained at the rodeo in September 2018 prevented him from competing.

After his injury, “Vezain spent a month in Houston to rehabilitate and then another six months in Salt Lake City,” the discharge said. “The 27-year-old has got his legs moving again and can stand with support. However, he continues to recruit from his home in Montana so that he can go on his own in the near future.”

After the check had not been cashed in for a year, the Wyoming Tourism Office sent the money to the unclaimed property department. Then they sent the letter to Vezain.

“Vezain said the money would prove useful to pay for additional rehab sessions,” the press release said. “It will also be useful since he and his wife Shelby welcomed their first child home eight months ago.”

People who want to check if they have money on their behalf can do so online.

“Vezain was named Resistol Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year in 2011 and qualified six times for the NFR: from 2012 to 2014 and then from 2016 to 2018,” he continues. “He finished fourth in the 2017 World Championship and finished 16th in 2018, although he couldn’t drive in the NFR.”

“Before becoming a professional, Vezain was the all-round champion of the College National Finals Rodeo when he attended Vernon, Texas, before moving to Casper College.”