Former Canuck Markus Naslund remembers what made Sedin Twins ‘special’

When Markus Naslund stepped on the ice in the summer of 2000 for an off-season scrimmage, he knew very little about the 19-year-old identical twins skating on his line.

Of course he had heard that they were just as good as colleague Peter Forsberg at that age. But now he would get the chance to see for himself.

It wasn’t long before Naslund saw the skill – and reaped the benefits – of playing with Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

“I remember maybe I got four or five outings,” said Naslund during Saturday’s After Hours segment on Hockey Night in Canada. “I didn’t think much about it, but the puck suddenly hit my stick … That was really the first time I realized that these guys had something special.”

Naslund participated in After Hours for Sedin Week, a collection of parties that the Vancouver Canucks will organize to honor the legendary twins of the franchise.

Monday is “Legends Night”, in which former Canucks Naslund, Trevor Linden and Stan Smyl attend a ceremony before the game at Rogers Arena. Henrik and Daniel retired their respective No. 33 and No. 22 jerseys on Wednesday. Then on Sunday, the Sedins pre-game are recognized for their off-ice contributions in British Columbia.

Naslund is happy to be part of the festivities, and not just because he played with Vancouver in Vancouver for seven seasons.

All three of them grew up in the same city in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, where Naslund remembered how the Sedins (seven years his junior) played hockey as toddlers.

Naslund only recognized their true talent many years later when he first skated with them in that off-season scrimmage. But even then he did not know that they would both win the Art Ross Trophy and surpass the threshold of a thousand points.

In the Canucks franchise history, Henrik and Daniel are respectively number 1 and number 2 in games, assists, points and plus / minus played (for goals Daniel is number 1 and Henrik is number 2).

“They made simple games, but suddenly it was a scoring opportunity,” said Naslund. “For me, that is a sign of a unique player that makes difficult things look easy.”

Although it’s hard for him to distil all memories with Henrik and Daniel into one, Naslund said he always likes to remember Game 1 of the quarterfinals of the Western Conference 2007 against the Dallas Stars.

The game dragged in a fourth extension, locked at 4-4, with many players on both sides being forced to eat more than 40 minutes of ice time.

“We needed someone to perform. And of course they did, “Naslund said, referring to Henrik’s game winner after a pass from Daniel.

Such moments connect the Sedins with each other. Like their successive selections in the 1999 draft (No. 2 and No. 3 to Vancouver), winning the Art Ross in consecutive seasons (2009-10 for Henrik, 2010-11 for Daniel) and leading the Canucks to the 2011 Stanley Cup final.

Even their jersey retirements are performed one after the other. Sharing the same nameplate while skating 17 NHL seasons side by side on a team seems to have that effect.

“That is a difficult thing if they are two people and they are unique, but they have achieved so much together,” said Naslund. “And you always put them as one – like” the twins. “But Daniel did his thing and Henrik (did) his.

“They are different players, but their entire journey is so unique. And I don’t think you’ll ever see it again.”