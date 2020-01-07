Former Cambridge policeman stole old man from victim's garage, police say

Loading...

A former Cambridge police officer followed an elderly man from Framingham to Southborough on Thursday and stole the man from his own garage, authorities said. Police arrested Timothy Caulfield, 49, of Framingham on Friday at 8:11 p.m. the day after unarmed people. Robbery, police chief Kenneth Paulhus told MetroWest Daily News on Monday. The victim, described by police as “an elderly person,” on Thursday withdrew money from an ATM in Framingham and drove to his home on Carriage Hill Circle. Caulfield apparently followed the man from Framingham to Southborough, said Paulhus. “The victim was confronted by a middle-aged bald man who demanded his wallet and cell phone,” said Paulhus. “The suspect made threatening remarks before taking the items out of the victim’s pocket and leaving in a vehicle.” The victim was not injured. Police did not say how much money was stolen.Police in Southborough, using information from Framingham and Sudbury police, identified Caulfield, a former Cambridge policeman, as a suspect. A spokesman for the Cambridge Police Service confirmed that Caulfeld had served there since 2000 to 2016. The spokesperson did not say why Caulfield left the department. Police arrested Caulfield on Friday outside a Franklin Street liquor store in Framingham. Paulhus said a second person who was with Caulfield is likely to face charges. was released on $ 150 bail after being indicted Monday in Westborough District Court. He is scheduled to return to court on February 14 for a pre-trial conference.

