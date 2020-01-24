Theresia Boysis just wants a chance to bring her murdered son back to central Alberta and give him a good funeral.

But since the man who killed Daniel Boysis Turner more than 23 years ago cannot remember where he dumped the body, her wish will probably never be fulfilled.

“I wanted to know where his body was so that I could bury him and bring him back to Maskwacis,” said Boysis Friday, shortly after former Calgary resident Randolph Edward Westman was sentenced to 13 years for manslaughter and indignation against a body in the December 1, 1996 death of her son.

“No body and he was so young,” said Boysis, who had given up her son for adoption, but had contacted him again shortly before his death.

“He’s lying there somewhere, you know, pathetic and all that. I wanted to take him home, you know, the skeletal remains … and give him a decent burial.”

Boysis Turner’s cousin, Joe Boysis, repeated his aunt’s comments.

“You can’t rest without a good funeral, so it’s something for me,” he said.

He said that the fact that Westman pleaded guilty for a lower indictment had no consequences for him because there are no degrees of murder in the indigenous culture.

“Taking a life is taking a life,” said the cousin.

But he said, given that the family is happy, at least Westman has been brought to justice.

“We are lucky that he is in prison even without a body.”

Earlier, the prosecutor read Mike Ewenson in a statement with agreed facts about the murder of Westman by Boysis Turner, 20, in the house in Northeast Calgary that they shared with the murderer’s wife.

Ewenson told Justice Robert Hall that the perpetrator told an undercover police operation in early 2018 that he was furious when he came home to their Faldale Cl. N.E. home to find his roommate and wife Linda who are intimate in the kitchen.

“He believed, based on his interpretation of what he heard Linda Westman say, that the meeting was not consensual,” Ewenson said.

“Mr. Westman then considerably physically attacked the victim in the kitchen of the home and left the victim with serious and possibly fatal injuries. Mr. Westman told the undercover agents that he so often angered the victim that he felt that he had broken bones in both hands.

“After the victim became incapacitated for work by the punches, the accused then took a small caliber weapon out of his car and shot a round in the victim’s head, killing him.”

Ewenson said that because Westman was provoked to attack Boysis Turner, he did not have the intention to commit a murder.

After the murder of Westman, now 58, the body was stored in a freezer for a while before it was dumped at a rural location.

He told the police that he does not remember where he dumped the body or where he threw the gun away.

Hall accepted a joint submission from Ewenson and defense lawyer Darren Mahoney for a 13-year prison sentence, 11 for manslaughter and two for indignation against a body, and noted that more time for the final charge would have been justified if he had burned his victim. or torn apart.

