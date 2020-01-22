Former cabinet minister John Manley

Matthew Sherwood for National Po

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Manley has lost a legal offer to secure a $ 500,000 insurance claim that was rejected because he was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks after canceling his critical illness coverage.

Manley, now 70, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in May 2017 when he was president and chief executive officer of the Business Council of Canada. Coincidentally, a tumor was discovered during an ultrasound to examine another condition.

He was treated at the Ottawa hospital and has now recovered.

After his diagnosis, Manley filed a $ 500,000 insurance claim with Manulife Financial, which the company rejected.

Manley had paid premiums for critical injury insurance coverage since December 2009 – a special addition to his term life insurance policy – but in mid-March 2017 he wrote a letter to cancel that coverage.

His reporting officially expired on April 1. He was diagnosed with cancer on 23 May.

Manley’s kidney cancer qualified as a critical illness, but Manulife denied the claim because his policy was no longer in force.

Manley appealed that decision to the company’s ombudsman service. In a letter to the company, he said: “I would like to suggest that the values ​​of Manulife (customer focus, reliability, and reliability) would indicate that this is a circumstance in which a strict reliance on the letter of the policy rather than the intention … inappropriate. “

He further claimed that his kidney tumor had been present while still paying policy premiums. “It’s the condition, not the diagnosis, that’s the key,” Manley said.

However, Manulife maintained its position and Manley launched a breach of contract against the company in January 2018.

Lawyer Manulife Gordon Jermane argued that the insurance policy was clear: that a critical illness diagnosis was the “reason” for the right to a policy. It meant, he said, that for Manley’s insurance claim to be valid, his diagnosis had to be made while the premiums were still being paid.

Manley’s diagnosis was only made five weeks after his policy expired.

In a decision released Wednesday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Sylvia Corthorn took the side of the insurance company: “Making a diagnosis by a doctor – and receiving a diagnosis by the insured – is a clear, indisputable event that exists Of a covered state, “she said.

Deciding on insurance coverage based on when a situation occurred would, according to the court, lead to more uncertainty and more disputes, because that can be a difficult moment to determine.

“It is easy to understand why, after receiving the cancer diagnosis in May 2017, Mr. Manley communicated with Manulife in an effort to secure payment for the insurance for which he had previously been covered,” Corthorn added. “Unfortunately for Mr. Manley, the loss of entitlement to that insurance is due to the decision he took a few months earlier to end the driver with effect from March 31, 2017.”

Manley referred questions about the case to his lawyer, Christopher Spiteri, who said an appeal against the decision is being considered.

Manley, the old liberal MP for Ottawa South (1988-2004), held a large number of senior cabinet portfolios during Prime Minister Jean Chrétien’s government, including finance, industry and foreign affairs. Manley was foreign minister when al-Qaeda terrorists hit the United States on September 11, 2001 and set the tone for the government’s response by publicly defending the need for military action against those terrorist countries. He retired from politics a year after admitting the liberal leadership race to Paul Martin.

Manley is now a senior business consultant at Bennett Jones law firm and serves as chairman of the boards of directors of CIBC and CAE Inc.