Former BYU WR Colby Pearson scores first pro touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Colby Pearson took full advantage of his first pro catch.

The former BYU wide receiver, now suitable for the New York Guardians of the XFL, caught a 12-yard touchdown Sunday to help the Guardians defeat the Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, during the opening weekend of the league’s reboot.

“It was a double play, so I knew I had some time to be patient. And I was lucky enough to beat him back outside and Matt (McGloin) gave me a good ball, “Pearson said during the Fox broadcast of the game.

Pearson’s touchdown covered a three-play, 57-yard drive in the second quarter to give the Guardians two scores, and he had another catch that earned a score in the period.

Two games after Bryce Jones from New York intercepted Aaron Murray deep in Guardian’s territory and brought the ball back to New York 32, McGloin, the quarterback of the Guardians, hit Pearson for a 31-meter reception on a busted report to New York in it. field get goal range with five seconds to half.

Former BYU teammate Micah Hannemann, who played in safety for the Vipers, had the assisted tackle that Pearson stopped on the catch, and Matthew McCrane in New York hit a field goal of 49 meters when half passed the Guardians an 17-0 lead to give.

Pearson ended with the two catches for 44 yards, the second most in the team, and was targeted four times.

Hannemann meanwhile had the first defensive tackle for Tampa Bay during the opening game of the game. He made three tackles, including a few solo stops.