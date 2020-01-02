Former BYU star Roland Minson, who helped take the Cougars to the 1951 NIT championship, dies at 90

Loading...

PROVO – One of the best scorers and first stars of the BYU basketball program, Roland Minson, died Wednesday at the age of 90.

Minson's number 11 shirt was removed in 2013. He joined Mel Hutchins, Danny Ainge, Kresimir Cosic and coach Stan Watts as the only Cougars who removed their basketball jerseys.

In 1951, Minson and Hutchins, who died just over a year ago at the age of 90, led BYU to 28 victories and the National Invitation Tournament championship, when the NIT winner was considered the national champion.

Minson, originally from Idaho Falls, was named MVP of the 1951 NIT at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"It meant a lot to (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) and the school because it was the first national championship BYU had won," Watts once said.

Nicknamed "The Cat", Minson finished with 1,407 career points, occupying the 21st place of all time. He was the top scorer of the school until Kresimir Cosic eclipsed him in 1973.

Minson and Hutchins, who were wearing the number 14, removed their shirts together at a ceremony in February 2013.

"What has been most pleasant for me," Minson said at the time, "is that I have been able to return and renew all good memories."

After his career at BYU, the New York Knicks selected Minson in the second round (No. 16 overall) in the 1951 National Basketball Association draft. However, Minson chose to serve as an officer in the Navy during the Korean War instead of playing in the NBA.

On Tuesday, former BYU and Utah State coach Ladell Andersen passed away at age 90.