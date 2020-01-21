Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae removes name from Hawaii head coach search

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae stays with Bronco Mendenhall in Virginia.

Anae announced on Tuesday that he is removing his name from the Hawaii head coach search.

NEWS: Virginia OC Robert Anae announces her withdrawal from head coaching research in Hawaii. The Hawaiian native was considered a solid candidate for the position. pic.twitter.com/hYcWLx2qwm

– Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 21, 2020

“After careful consideration, I withdraw my candidacy for the position of head coach of football at the University of Hawaii,” Anae said in the statement, according to Chris Vannini of Athletic. “I was overwhelmed by the commitment of Coach Mendenhall and the leadership of (athletics director) Carla Williams. I am delighted to close our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship. “

The Rainbow Warriors are looking for a head coach following the departure of Nick Rolovich, the 2016-2019 program coach, in Washington State, to replace Mike Leach, a graduate of BYU.

Anae, a native of Hawaii, played on the Cougars’ offensive line in the 1980s, including BYU’s 1984 national championship team, and was the offensive coordinator for the 2005-2010 program, then again from 2013-2015.

Anae moved with Mendenhall, BYU’s head coach from 2005 to 2015, to Virginia in 2016 to become the Cavaliers’ offensive coordinator.

Anae, 61, was in Hawaii for an interview for the Hawaii head coaching position this weekend, according to NBC 29 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Anae’s Virginia offense had an average of 32.1 points and 388.4 yards per game last year. The Cavaliers finished 9-5 and reached the ACC championship game in season four of Mendenhall, Virginia.