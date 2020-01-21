Former Broncos make 49ers even easier to root in Super Bowl LIV

Emmanuel Sanders is celebrating. Credit: Kyle Terada, US TODAY Sports.

For Denver Broncos fans, choosing a root favorite for Super Bowl LIV is easy.

But instead of simply looking at the fact that the Chiefs of Kansas City are in the AFC West with the Broncos – and therefore must be rooted – you look a little deeper and simply which team to choose.

The San Francisco 49ers have two former Broncos players and Kyle Shanahan at the head coach, the famous son of Mike “The Mastermind” Shanahan who led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl win 20 years ago.

As for the younger Shanahan, Denver could have hired him in 2017, but decided to go for Vance Joseph, which could be the biggest blunder of John Elway’s run as the team’s general manager. Could they have made the play-offs or even competed for another Super Bowl if Shanahan was the head coach? It is possible.

Outside of Shanahan there are Emmanuel Sanders, who was at the Broncos earlier this year, and also Ben Garland center, a bit of a legacy.

Sanders was traded mid-season, and for a team-first player, a real showman and a complete competitor, Broncos fans should be happy to have achieved the Super Bowl. He spent most of his time in Denver – 2014-19 – playing the second violin with Demaryius Thomas. But Thomas was traded in 2018 and Sanders was the number 1 receiver for a short time.

This year, Courtland Sutton emerged as the number 1 threat to the team and Sanders went back to second place. And when it became clear that the Broncos would not make it to the play-offs, they exchanged Sanders for the 49ers, where he made a second Super Bowl of his career.

Sanders is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in the history of Broncos, finishing his career with the orange and blue tenth place when receiving yards (5,361) and 12th when receiving touchdowns (28). Despite its smaller size, Sanders was always prepared to catch a difficult pass in traffic and to be relieved. He was also consistently diving and diving to deep strides, somehow dragging to huge winnings.

And then there is Garland, who this season could certainly have helped the Broncos line of attack if he was still part of the team.

Garland was an unbound free agent signed by the Broncos in 2012 and only played for the team before 2014, seeing eight games as a guard. He then missed the 2015 season before preparing for the 2016-2018 Atlanta Falcons. This year, Garland was a backup lineman for the first half of the season, but his veteran ability to step into the starting line-up was necessary due to front-end injuries.

Garland has been in the center since week 15 and will continue to play that role on February 2 when the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face each other.

Of course, Broncos fans don’t want anything but the hated Chiefs. But, unlike all those Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, while it’s easy to choose the other team just from resentment, this year’s former Broncos players from San Francisco are giving Denver fans a clear favorite.