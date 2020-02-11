Former Batley police station to go under the hammer

The former Batley Police Station will come under the hammer later this month

The building in the city’s market square will be found at more than 100 properties at the next Pugh real estate auction on February 27th at Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium.

The two-story, 7,000-square-foot police station has been up for sale for several months, but hasn’t reached its target price of £ 325,000. Now it is said to be auctioned off by Pugh with a guide of £ 185,000.

Paul Thompson, Managing Director of Pugh, said: “This is a fabulous historic building in a unique setting. The police station itself isn’t listed, but there are several listed buildings nearby on Batley’s market square, which is in a great location next to the memorial park. “

He added: “We hope that the lower target price will encourage an investor to take the unique opportunity to give this groundbreaking building a new future.

“We are already seeing great interest from potential buyers and there is a wide range of potential alternative new uses for which this property could be used, provided that every investor receives the necessary planning permits.”

Further information on the former Batley police station and the complete auction catalog can be found at www.pugh-auctions.com.

Pugh was founded 26 years ago and is the largest auctioneer outside of London. It was taken over by the real estate consultant Eddisons in 2016. Last year the company offered over 1,000 lots for sale. At its auctions in Leeds and Manchester, the company achieved an 85% success rate and generated more than £ 90m in sales.

The Company’s next property auctions, with over 130 properties and land, will take place on February 25th at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester and on February 27th at the Elland Road football field in Leeds United.