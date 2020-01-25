Former 'Bachelorette' participant Tyler Gwozdz leaves on 29

Former bachelor participant Tyler Gwozdz died after a suspected overdose. He was 29.

The body of Gwozdz is attached to PEOPLE at the Pal, Beach Examiner’s Office, a spokesperson for the office. It takes at least 8 to 12 weeks to fully perform an autopsy.

Earlier on Thursday, January 23, a representative of the Boca Raton Police Services Department told the outlet that they “responded to a medical overdose” involving the former Bachelorette participant on January 13, and added that “the case is an active ongoing investigation. “

PEOPLE received a 911 call, and in the call, “a woman could furiously try to find Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, after the door to the bathroom that Gwozdz had entered and had successfully broken it turned on his back. “

As reported by TMZ, paramedics transported Gwozdz to a hospital and subsequently admitted to intensive care. Allegedly he stayed in the hospital for a week and was reported in a critical but stable state. Then, Tuesday, he was no longer a current patient in their system, the outlet reported.

Gwozdz appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He was the first participant to have a one-to-one date with her, but then he suddenly left during the third episode of the show. No reason was given to explain his abrupt exit, with Brown addressing the issue to the other participants that he “had to leave”. Meanwhile, there have been several allegations about his past behavior that seem to be contributing to his exit.

The former Bachelorette participant told the refinery29 at the time: “This was a decision that I made with producers, and something that I started to realize is the best decision that could be made.”

He also shared with the publication that the reason for his exit was not broadcast, was to respect his privacy.