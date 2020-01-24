Former 'Bachelorette' participant Luke Stone Shares Touching Tribute in honor of Tyler Gwozdz

Bachelor Nation star Luke Stone shared a moving tribute to Tyler Gwozdz in the aftermath of his unexpected death.

Before the news about Gwozdz, which appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, died, Stone remembered his fellow castmate with a sweetly written message.

“I lost one of my best friends today,” Stone started his tweet with.

“Tyler I miss you every day, miss our hour-long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were,” he continued.

The reality star concluded: “I was so lucky and happy for what the future had in store for us as friends. I love you so much. “

On Thursday it was confirmed that Tyler Gwozdz had died after a suspected overdose. He was 29.

The body of Gwozdz is at the office of the Palm Beach researcher, a spokesperson for the office attached to PEOPLE. It takes at least 8 to 12 weeks to fully perform an autopsy.

Gwozdz appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He was the first participant to have a one-to-one date with her, but then he suddenly left during the third episode of the show. No reason was given to explain his abrupt exit, with Brown addressing the issue to the other participants that he “had to leave”. Meanwhile, there have been several allegations about his past behavior that seem to be contributing to his exit.

The former Bachelorette participant told the refinery29 at the time: “This was a decision that I made with producers, and something that I started to realize is the best decision that could be made.”

He also shared with the publication that the reason for his exit was not broadcast, was to respect his privacy.

