Former adoptive father faces rape charges over children in his care

Updated: 7:57 AM EST Jan 10, 2020

A Chelsea man who has been charged with sexually assaulting his two foster children is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Michael Diaz, 34, will be brought before the Suffolk Superior Court for rape. He was arrested on July 19 on nine counts of indecent assault and bodily harm to a child under the age of 14, six counts of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 16 and one count distribution prejudicial to a minor. Diaz has been approved by the Ministry of Children and Families as a foster parent for the two victims, prosecutors said. DCF stated that the foster home has been closed and its license has been revoked.

