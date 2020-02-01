Formal flexibility is a great relief, but multitasking undermines the compatibility of work and family

The term informal workplace flexibility refers to self-directed strategies that parents pursue without formal approval, including accepting personal calls at work, reorganizing meetings, or catching up early at home. More than 80 percent of parents use informal strategies at least once a week.

Dr. Hokke said that mothers, in particular, had a higher level of mental stress when they used many informal strategies and had no or limited formal options.

“Parents might just have to get along and get used to it, and that creates another element of distress if they don’t have formal arrangements to be flexible,” said Dr. Hokke.

“Some formal work agreements tend to create a separation between working time and family time, whereas informally [flexibility] is more about the compatibility and integration of work and family. This multitasking could be the reason why we see these negative connections with the health and well-being of parents . ” Well-being. “

The researchers found that flexible vacation arrangements such as unpaid vacation were also associated with a higher conflict between work and family. People who are already in conflict may be more likely to take vacation.

Three out of four parents had access to formal flexible work agreements in the past 12 months, and mothers had more access to these formal agreements than fathers.

Overall, the mental stress and burnout in mothers and fathers are similar. Mothers reported greater conflicts between work and family, while fathers reported increased professional fatigue.

Jo Lees, a construction manager from Rockdale in southern Sydney, said it was “a great relief” that she and her husband were both flexible at work to take care of their daughter Zoe at the age of 3.

“I can be late if I have to make a levy, I can go early if I have to take Zoe to martial arts, I can work from home when a handyman comes to do something,” Ms. Lees said , “It’s really good to know that I don’t have to worry about the reaction of my colleagues or my manager.”

She quit her previous job because the company had agreed to work from home once a week, but the local managers were less supportive.

Ms. Lees said working flexibly reduced her level of stress, although she always felt the nagging doubts that she needed to be more productive to make up for it.

Emma Walsh, managing director of the Parents at Work advocacy group, said she doesn’t see firm agreements as “flexible.”

“The real definition of flexible work is that it should be flexible,” said Walsh. “It should mean that I can work anywhere, anytime, depending on what the job requires of me and my other commitments.”

The Parents at Work National Working Families Report 2019 found that half of the parents are able to vary their working hours and times. Two out of three companies indicated that they are less in favor of flexible working for men than for women.

