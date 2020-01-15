Forgotten fossil feathers belonged to tiny ice dinosaurs

Enlarge / One of the spectacular feather fossils that has been in a museum’s sample collection for decades.

Researchers have described ten fossil feathers from the polar regions of the former continent of Gondwana for the first time. The collection, documented in a recent article in Gondwana Research, contains a variety of feathers from the 118 million year old Koonwarra Fossil Bed in Victoria, Australia.

The paper describes what may be the earliest evidence of a flight feather and the first non-bird dinosaur feathers found within the Arctic Circle. It also documents dark colors and isolating branching structures on some feathers and provides valuable clues as to how ice dinosaurs could have kept warm in long, dark winters.

The fossils were originally discovered in the 1960s, but most of the technology and knowledge used to understand the springs described in this study were not yet available. They had been hidden in a drawer in the Melbourne Museum for decades until the main author Martin Kundrát came across an old newspaper in 2012 that described one of the pens.

“It immediately caught my attention,” said Kundrát, a paleontologist at the University of Pavol Jozef Šafárik in Slovakia. “I would say the fossil feathers were waiting for me. Apparently I was the first to pay attention. “

An unlikely (re) discovery

In 1961, road workers near the small Australian town of Koonwarra came across something unexpected: the fossilized remains of a Cretaceous lake shore. The lake had formed for a few thousand years ago about 118 million years ago and would have been further south than the Ross Sea of ​​Antarctica.

It was nestled in a lush rift valley between the continents of Antarctica and Australia, surrounded by mountains covered with ferns, conifers and ginkgo trees. The nearby forests were populated by small mammals, dinosaurs, and a giant crocodile-like amphibian named koolasuchus, Plants and animals would have “coped with longer periods of polar darkness with the freezing of winter,” Kundrát said.

The first two fossil feathers found at this site were unearthed shortly after they were discovered in 1962. One was tufted like a small feather duster. More feathers were discovered over the next two decades, but interest in the Koonwarra fossil bed waned in the 1980s after it didn’t have many fossil bones. Fortunately, the small collection of feathers, which was kept in a museum archive, survived.

In the meantime, the field of paleontology has changed. The first feathered non-bird dinosaur fossil was discovered in China in 1996, and China became a hotbed of feather dinosaur research. Another breakthrough came in 2010: Researchers found that some fossil feathers contained microscopic evidence of their former color in the form of special organelles called “melanosomes”.

Since then, techniques for interpreting microscopic details that have been preserved in soft tissue fossils have been refined. “The technology for analyzing and examining various aspects of fossils is advancing,” said Lisa Buckley, a paleontologist for vertebrates who specializes in Cretaceous fossils. “The specimens kept in past archives are the basis for future discoveries.”

When Kundrát came across a decades-old newspaper mentioning a fossil feather in Australia, he knew he had to find it. “My curiosity paid off when I had access to these fantastic, forgotten specimens,” he said.

A detective in a micropaleo world

To gain new insights into polar feather dinosaurs and primitive birds, Kundrát and his team used a number of modern techniques to analyze them on a microscopic level. He described the process as “becoming a detective in a micropaleo world”.

To study the overall structure and function of the small springs, the team used scanning electron microscopy to examine each spring in minute detail. The tufted, duster-like feathers were probably body feathers of a small carnivorous dinosaur like a dromaeosaur, whose branched structure provided useful insulation for cold winters. Feathers with more structure would have heard primitive birds.

A poultry feather in particular stood out. It has a thick central rachis (the part of the feather that you would use as a feather) with wings on either side that appear to be closed with small hooks called barbicels. In modern birds, barbicels are the structures with which flight feathers keep their shape when birds flap their wings. If the microscopic hooks are actually barbicels, this is the earliest evidence of a flying feather ever found.

Such a find is particularly interesting in a cold polar region because “a bird of this size, which can actively fly in the Cretaceous Period, must have a very high metabolism, which is comparable to that of modern birds,” said Kundrát.

The team also looked for the tiny melanosomes that could give an indication of the earlier colors of the feathers. The color produced by melanosomes is determined by their shape – round ones indicate a color that ranges from yellow to brown, while oblong shades of gray. Kundrát found densely packed, elongated melanosomes on several of the fluffy, non-bird proto-feathers, indicating a dark color that is comparable to the dazzling plumage that was previously found in small carnivorous dinosaurs such as Microraptor. One of the bird-like feathers now seems to have been patterned with dark ribbons.

Indications of patterns indicate that the color of the feathers may have been used for camouflage or communication, while the very dark feathers may have been used to isolate the dinosaurs in cold winters.

The feathers “represent a surprising morphological and functional diversity,” said Benjamin Kear, paleontologist at the University of Uppsala and main researcher of the study. “The microscopic and spectroscopic techniques we use offer insights into staining and conservation that are state of the art in modern paleontology.”

More to discover

The microstructural details discovered in the Koonwarra fossils help researchers understand how Cretaceous dinosaurs and birds could have used these early feathers to survive the polar conditions. It also gives an insight into the type of lifestyle these creatures might have had, and suggests the possibility of further discoveries.

Nobody has yet found a fossil dinosaur whose feathers from the polar Gondwana are intact. Now researchers have evidence that such a fossil may still exist and is just waiting to be discovered. New remote sensing techniques could be used to find other fossil strata near the Koonwarra site – those that may have formed under conditions that are more favorable to fossil bone conservation.

“This study is an excellent example of why well-funded, stable, and fully supported museum archives are critical to the study of natural history,” said Buckley. “Studying fossil feathers like the wonderful specimens from the Koonwarra fossil bed helps us to clarify the image we have of Australian and polar-paravian dinosaurs.”