Forgotten and Rare Godzilla 2014 Idea Art Disclosed During MonsterVerse Watchalong

A “MonsterVerse Watchalong” viewing bash of the 2014 Godzilla reboot – directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Bryan Cranston – that kicked off Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, culminating this year in the epic showdown Godzilla vs. Kong, established renewed interest in concept art for the film.

Legendary and men and women associated with the production shared the artwork and extra, much of which hasn’t been noticed or thought about in a long time, to social media as perfectly in the course of the Watchalong.

Godzilla-Movies.com, as regular in instances like this, collected a gallery of imagery exhibiting depictions of Godzilla, the MUTOs, the Titans clashing, and the mass destruction of cityscapes that translated very nicely from web site to monitor.

Here’s some of the remarkable Godzilla 2014 idea art that was shared throughout tonight’s watchalong. Who’s sensation nostalgic? pic.twitter.com/bsCSzOO6iz

— Kaiju Information Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 10, 2020

Godzilla (2014) Principle Artwork. pic.twitter.com/RrZPQJ2Qhc

— Miregoji326: every little thing Godzilla! (@miregoji326) February 16, 2020

Godzilla vs. The Feminine MUTO

Idea Art Of The Film Of Godzilla (2014) #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/F83PdXq4P9

— Luis Ernesto Figueroa Rivera (@luis_gori9121) October 4, 2019

The visuals beneath display the aftermath of the Janjira catastrophe and search like they could be real stills from the film or the spot.

Famous is conducting the MonsterVerse Watchalong in excess of the up coming few of months and is screening each and every entry in the franchise. Kong: Skull Island was following up on April 16th.

On YouTube, DangerVille posted a video with particulars on where and when you can observe.

Now There’s a Bat

DangerVille also talked over the new Bat Monster Titan – “Camazotz” – showing up in a solo Kong graphic novel tying into the MonsterVerse. View the formal glance and 3D notion art for the winged beast down below.

In the course of the Monsterverse Comics panel at L.A. Comedian Con, they revealed that a lot more Monsterverse comics will be continuing and the upcoming graphic novel will be concentrating on solely on Kong and his battle with a new bat monster that was also discovered called, Camazotz. #Godzilla #Kong pic.twitter.com/bw2mg1RmaR

— Kaijuologist (@thekaijuologist) Oct 13, 2019

Titanus Camazotz. Flying pose sculpt in ZBrush. #dopepope #3Dart #camazotz #monsterverse #monarch #Kong #Legendary #titan #bat #monster #kaiju #Godzilla #sculpt #zbrushathome #wip pic.twitter.com/RDuNiPSQuG

— Dopepope (@D0PEP0PE) April 13, 2020

The MonsterVerse Watchalong continues April 23rd with Godzilla: King of the Monsters and we’re absolutely sure to see some principle art and at the rear of-the-scenes stuff showcased in the course of that.

Supporters await the initial trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong but Legendary is not expected to drop it in the center of the Watchalong or straight immediately after even though the timing would be excellent. Hope in its place for the trailer to go viral sometime in May perhaps.

Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters this November. It faces heavy level of competition from films delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which include Black Widow and No Time to Die.

What do you think of the higher than artwork? Whilst we’re at it, what’s your viewpoint on Godzilla 2014? Is it as excellent or greater than you don’t forget? Will you choose part in the MonsterVerse Watchalong? Explain to us below.