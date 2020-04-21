Forget Zoom. Here’s how to make video group calls on Snapchat instead.

If you’re trying to spin your friends or family for a good ol video chat sesh, look no further than Snapchat. In addition to sending missing photos and videos, you can also use them for video group chat.

Unlike Zoom or Google Hangout, it does not require setting up conference rooms, sending links, or entering passwords. Quarantine is stress enough, amirite?

Not to mention, there was always a friend who was unaware of the group that somehow missed the text message or email with all the login information. (It’s me. That a friend is really me!)

Oh, and another perk: You also don’t have to worry about weird, scary Zoom hackers attacking your good virtual gathering.

If you already have Snapchat on your phone, all you have to do is open the app and tap some buttons to get started.

You also have the option to invite up to 15 of your (closest) friends and apply the fun filters you want to save for sending Snaps to your crushes. If that’s still something people do.

Anyway …

For those planning your next virtual hangout, here’s how to set up a group call on Snapchat.

Gather your team

When you open Snapchat, all you have to do is swipe to the right and tap on the “New Chat” icon in the top right-hand corner. Then, select the specific contact you want to add to the group chat.

When your group finishes, you’ll be taken to the standard chat window you typically use to type messages to one another.

You can choose who you want to add correctly from the contacts and also nick the group.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

When all is ready to start the video chat, tap the camera icon in the top right corner.

If your friends or family are like mine and use Snapchat to communicate frequently, you may already have a set up.

If that’s the case, all you have to do is open the app in the Chat section, tap the specific group, and then select the video icon.

If you create a new group, though, you’ll always have access to it from the contacts list so you don’t have to type in everyone’s names again.

Users of an Apple device also have integration with CallKit. This means you can also start a video call via Snapchat through your main call log on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook without having to open the app.

Navigating the chat windows

I’ll be honest, figuring out how to navigate everything can be a little confusing at first, but it’s easy to get the hang of it after a while.

When you hit the video call button, a notification will appear letting you know it’s ringing. Make sure your face is in the frame, though, because any caller will see your video before they respond.

When all is selected, each person’s face appears on a tile as your bottom is displayed in a small circular bubble.

Group video mode.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

The chat window so your other friends don’t feel left out.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Similar to how most video chat apps work, you can also choose to insert either video or audio only. And, if you change your mind in mid-video chat, you can turn it on or off during your call.

If someone can’t make it to the video chat session, you still have access to the chat window during the call. So, you can type your messages and chat with everyone at once.

But if you want to hear what everyone is saying in the video call, you need to jump back into video mode by tapping “Join” in the upper right corner of the window.

Forget the backgrounds, you can use filters instead

I think it works best.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Sure, moving your virtual background to Zoom is fun. But face filters are more fun, especially during the quarantine, when you try to hide the fact that you have not kept up with your skincare routine. Oh, washing your hair, or really for that matter, but I’m digging.

When you’re in video chat, tap on your beautiful face at the bottom of the display and all the filters will appear below it so you can scroll through and try it out. When you decide what you want, you can tap anywhere on the display to lock it and use it for the rest of the call. Or, change it if you wish. Heaven is the real limit here.

But don’t let it get out of hand because while they are fun, trying all the different options can be daunting.

And your friends may start to ignore you. I’m not talking from experience or anything, here.

