Forget Top Gun: Maverick - let's see Blue Thunder vs. Solve Airwolf once and for all

In June 2020, the nostalgic industrial complex Top Gun: Maverick will go out of circulation, in which the hot pilot Tom Cruise will no doubt slaughter a few dozen foreigners to complete his character arc. Cruise may be the toughest greeting you’ve ever seen, but the real star of TG: M might as well be an F / A-18 Hornet fighter plane.

The film is a sequel to the 1986 Top Gun, which was part of the 1980s obsession with turning cool vehicles into movie and television stars. Depending on how pedantic you feel, this subgenre / cycle / craziness started with either The Dukes of Hazzard (1979) or Knight Rider (1982) and continued through Firefox, Iron Eagle, Black Moon Rising and no less than 10 Knight The driver does remakes / sequels / video games before ending in Knight Boat. Even Magnum, P.I.’s Ferrari and The A-Team’s Van were more recognizable than all of their actresses. (I know I just snatched more Generation X signposts than a Family Guy season, but bear it with me.)

Attempts to revive the genre were mixed. Why? Because you can now sit on a computer and make thousands of spaceships out of pixels and Red Bull, the idea of ​​building a full franchise around a vehicle seems silly. Only in the 80s – after the rise of the summer blockbuster, but before CG-everything – did the vehicle show flourish. (The next analogs currently on the market are the Fast & Furious films, which have the technology and the budget to create a world in which the number of muscle cars exceeds 10 to 1.)

In any case, we at Ars have decided to settle one of the biggest debates in the subgenre as the interest in cool vehicle franchises sparked by Mr. Cruise’s recent money printing company has increased again. I took it upon myself to decide once and for all who the superior murder copter of the 80s was: Blue Thunder or Airwolf?

Editor’s note: Spoiler for 30-year-old IPs throughout.

The entrance to Blue Thunder is pretty sick.

Here’s a clearer picture of BT in action.

Roy Scheider’s LAPD pilot Murphy combines a factual working class stance with the smoldering fear of a veteran with undiagnosed PTSD.

Airwolf. Note the wingtip machine guns and the belly rocket launcher.

Jan-Michael Vincent plays the protagonist pilot Stringfellow Hawke; This could be from any episode of Airwolf and he could say it all.

Thundering wolf

You remember Blue Thunder and Airwolf, don’t you?

Blue Thunder was a 1983 film made using an experimental machine gun police helicopter that eventually tears Los Angeles to pieces. My parents took me with me when I was five years old. I cried in the end. (Then they got me a knotty Blue Thunder toy that can hold my GI Joe characters.)

The human star of the film is a LAPD helicopter pilot (played by Roy Scheider) named Murphy because all of the film cops are called Murphy. Murphy uncovers a helicopter conspiracy that leads him into the above-mentioned dogfight over the streets of LA.

Airwolf was a different matter. It was a television show that aired on CBS from 1984 to 1986 before triggering another season on the U.S. network. It was also an experimental military hacker flown by a grumpy ex-army pilot with the shockingly absurd name “Stringfellow Hawke” (played by Jan-Michael Vincent). Like Murphy, Hawke stole his helicopter – but he can keep it as long as he conducts missions for a CIA-inspired agency called The Firm (sometimes called “The F.I.R.M.”).

While Blue Thunder ends up with Murphy destroying his helicopter after deciding that Big Brother may be abusing him too easily, Airwolf is a force forever. Hawke is given permission to arm shameful commies, Libyans, Mexicans, rednecks, and other ner-do-wells with machine guns week after week, much like a flying knight rider.

I have it? Good. Let us now turn to the important questions raised by these two helicopter franchises. First, which machine is better? Secondly, would I emerge from this project with intact health?