Forget the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada has much more to offer

When most people think of Las Vegas, one of the first things that comes to mind are all the countless attractions on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas is famous for their extensive casinos and world-famous restaurants and the Las Vegas Strip at night can look like an endless stream of brightly colored, flashy neon signs that tourists are waving to spend their time and money on.

Although the Las Vegas Strip is known worldwide as a city to enjoy a vacation, it is just one of many interesting places to visit in the state of Nevada. For visitors looking for a more relaxed and relaxed getaway to the state, there are plenty of options for which someone is not 21 years old or spends a lot of money trying his luck. Below are three options that offer a different taste of Nevada.

Goldwell Open Air Museum

Organized in 2000 as a non-profit, the Goldwell Open Air Museum started in 1984 when the Belgian artist Albert Szukalski made the first sculptures of the site. The open air concept takes a regular museum trip to another level for those who like to be outside but still appreciate art. Located approximately 120 miles northwest of Las Vegas and spread over 7.8 hectares near the ghost town of Rhyolite, the unique open-air museum consists of seven sculptures in different styles. Some of the installations are life-sized made of plaster, while others are up to 25 feet high and made of cinder blocks, and others are made from recycled car parts.

Budget-conscious tourists will appreciate that the museum is a free entry facility with on-site parking that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Visitors can take the time to wander through the desert to take pictures of the various works of art or visit the hotel’s visitor center that is open during normal opening times. The visitor center also has additional exhibitions and sells original artwork to remember the trip.

In addition to the striking sculptures and the visitor center, the site is also the home of the Red Barn Center, which is still used today as an exhibition space for artists in residence.

Lehman caves

For people who want to see a completely different side of Nevada in a family-friendly activity, underground exploration is a good way to go! The caves of Lehman have been a protected national monument since 1922 and are part of the greater Great Basin National Park, which is located near the border with Utah. Although the caves can only be entered with a tour, guided tours are offered daily, except on public holidays. Tours are led by expert park rangers who explain the history and ecology of the caves and can vary from 60 to 90 minutes. The shorter tours are ideal for families with young children, while the longer tour is ideal for families with children older than 5 years.

Visitors not only learn how the caves are formed, but they can also catch a glimpse of the many creatures that make these caves their home, including various types of bats and chipmunks.

Once the tours are over, visitors can also enjoy 12 trails that range from short nature trails to more strenuous summit trails at higher altitudes. Campsites are also available for true nature lovers who want to take the time to explore their natural environment.

Fly Geyser

Located about two hours north of Reno, Fly Ranch is home to Fly Geyser, also known as Fly Ranch Geyser, the second of two geysers that have formed over the course of five decades as nature reacted to two different sets of human activity .

A well was drilled to find irrigation water in 1916, but it was abandoned when almost boiling geothermal water was found instead and a cone was formed instead. The site was left alone until 1964 when a geothermal energy company drilled a second well in the area. When they discovered that the water was not suitable for energy purposes, they covered the well; but to the delight of many tourists, the seal has failed and the world has received Fly Geyser, which consistently releases spout water up to five feet in the air containing a unique mineral composition.

Due to the unusual composition of the water and the large amounts of algae found in it, the rocks are colored as a unique and almost alien combination of bright red and green. Although the Geyser is not open to the public like many other natural attractions, as it is on private property, there are three-hour tours offered in a partnership. An important reservation is that photos are strongly discouraged during the tour, so that visitors can really appreciate nature and come into contact with nature, although photos are allowed at the end of the tour for those who have photo proof of their journey want.

