Forget the houses, these whole cities are supposed to be haunted

Everyone loves a good ghost story. The problem with real ghost stories is that they are likely to haunt us forever. Just like these cities, whether it’s a dark story or suspicious terror, we are constantly shrugging our shoulders. However, it’s not just the atmosphere that accompanies the story … It’s the feeling you get when you walk through a place that is probably much more awful than your perceived reputation.

For some cities, this atmosphere was completely random. For others, human error probably led to the collapse of the community, leaving nothing but the ghost of society. These cities live forever with their troubled spirits, sharing a warning with future generations.

12 The city of Alton, Illinois, has many unexplained events

through The Indianapolis Star

Visitors will even find that Alton has a place maintained on their site for their famous hangouts. McPike Mansion is one of those locations mentioned, and this mansion also happens to be located at the highest point of the city, overlooking everyone and everything, its history dating back to 1869 with many paranormal phenomena.

11 St. Elmo is the most haunted city in Colorado

While the city remained empty and deserted since 1930, it was once a thriving mining town, as it once was with many abandoned cities. The problem is that now the spirits of those who are leaving are said to continue haunting the city, making visitors feel a strange sense of anxiety.

10 Virginia and Nevada cities are a reminder of how hard Western life was in Montana

via Buckaroo Leather Horse Tack

People can be cruel to each other, given the opportunity, and these cities have lived a long history of robberies and robberies. With enough bloodshed for a small town, the once prosperous golden city now stands empty and alone, to the left in all its old western glory.

9 Bodie is a city in California that is literally frozen in time

via Daily Mail

Bondi has a lot of fame and anyone who has walked this mining town knows it. While many cities disbanded over time, Bondi remained somewhat retained over time, looking exactly like he did the day the last police officer left (albeit with a little more dust on the shelves).

8 Cahawba is the most famous city in Alabama

Cahawba has its roots deep in the history of the south, as it once was a city for freed slaves. It was also along the cotton transport route and suffered many floods as well as a yellow fever epidemic. While the spaces and buildings themselves managed to survive, eventually all the residents left, leaving behind a terrifying memory.

7 Kennecott is surrounded by threats in the Alaska desert and a tragic story

through the life of Alaska

Not only is Kennecott abandoned, but it is also embedded in a mountain in such a way that it resembles the beginning of a Stephen King plot. Although not the most practical city to live in, it was once crowded with residents until its final financial collapse, leaving many with no choice but to leave, leaving behind their personal belongings.

6 Bannack, Montana Showcased at Ghost Adventures, for good reason

The leader of the largest gang in these parts was supposed to be the sheriff of Bannack. The route to and from this city saw more bloodshed than almost any other robber route to the west, only to reinforce the city’s sinister history. A true western crime scene, what is left behind is a reminder of what it once was.

5 Glenrio is an elementary reminder of the old days along the Texas 66 route

Route 66 has its ghost stories for the first time, but Glenrio is a whole ghost story in itself. It was once the first or last stop in Texas depending on the direction of the traveler, says Country Living, but now he is sitting empty. a reminder of a small town in the 70’s, and all the tired travelers who stopped on the way for something.

Related: 25 ghost town images that everyone has forgotten about

4 Centralia, Pennsylvania, has its own ghost stories, along with a dangerous past

through life planning

To date, it is still unclear what led to the flames in the coal mines below the small town of Centralia. All we know is that coal fires are still burning to this day, making the ground unstable and the city itself unbelievable. This inspired the Silent Hill series of games, which took place in a city covered in ash and burned forever, similar to Centralia.

I’m dealing with: 10 weird places that won’t hesitate to catch trespassers (5 I don’t care)

3 Marianna, Florida, comes up with a ghost story that many hikers can make backups

via the Fodors Travel Guide

The Bellamy Bridge Heritage trail in Mariana, Florida, is said to have given many hikers enough in mind. Built in 1914, it is said to be haunted by Elizabeth Jane Croom Bellamy, who died tragically on her wedding day when her extravagant dress caught fire. Her family reportedly buried her not far from the bridge.

2 Burke, Idaho, has a dark past and a rather creepy layout

For starters, Burke is a city located in such a strange geographical location that many people immediately notice from the bat. Amidst a narrow mountain pass, this city was abandoned after being plagued by serious crime, dynamite explosions and avalanches that took many lives.

Related: 10 haunted hotels & inns in Florida you can really book

1 His house is nothing more than Stephen King’s Bangor, Maine, which has its own ghost stories.

through paths of the dead

If anyone knows about haunted cities, it’s possible Stephen King himself. He lives in Bangkok, but that’s it. not all the charm of this haunted city. Mount Hope Cemetary is one of the oldest garden cemeteries in the country, explains Fodors and one of the first to open to the public. Pet Sematary was also filmed here, adding to the overall eerie feel of this city and its huge tombs.

Next: The 10 most haunted cities in America

Next

15 Perfect normal houses … In locations that have no feel



About the Author

Precisely because I’d rather write than talk to people doesn’t make me a bad person … Just a writer who writes about all the things that fuel your wandering.

More about Lianna Tedesco