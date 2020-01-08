Forget the Eiffel tower. This is why you have to go to Paris

Loading...

It does not matter what time of year it is, because Paris is a kind of breathtaking destination that you must visit, whether it is raining, snowing or the sun is shining.

The French capital is a beautiful place and although there are certainly reasons to go somewhere else or perhaps not to be at the top of your bucket list, there are even more reasons to book your flights as quickly as possible.

Today we want to take a look at the positive things that surround Paris, making it the port of hope and tourism that it is today, and that it has been a few years now.

Of course you can go to the Eiffel Tower and have a great time, but that’s not all they have to offer – although stereotypes suggest that the ET should be your primary goal during a visit.

So sit back, listen to the music play and just embrace the vibrant nature of a city that has more history than we could possibly comprehend.

Versailles

Although it is on the outskirts of Paris itself, the Palace of Versailles and Versailles as a whole is beautiful.

It serves as an escape ax from the standard daily operations of mainland Paris, which in many ways can prove to be a bit much more frequent than not.

Versailles is calm, peaceful and marks another era in the history of this great country. You will almost certainly not find that much substance.

The parks

Wandering through most cities is the problem with most cities, because there is no real sense of creativity or, well, countryside.

However, Paris tends more often to that trend and their parks are a big reason for that. You can sit and enjoy a meal, watch the world go by or just enjoy your surroundings and maybe even take a nap during your lunch break.

The world is your oyster.

Cheese & Wine

With around 50 to 60 million hectoliters of wine a year, is it no wonder that the French are absolutely crazy about their wine?

Red seems to be preferred by most, but there are certainly options out there, and when it comes to French cheeses, there are almost too many large ones to mention.

P.S: Camembert is the undisputed king and nobody will tell us anything else.

Sport

Fans of the national team for both football and rugby are crazy devoted, Paris Saint-Germain has an incredibly loyal fan base, the Tour de France is one of the biggest cycling events in the world and the French Open is one of the most important dates on the calendar in the tennis world.

With a strong interest in motor sports in the city, in addition to the likelihood of an increase in their mixed martial arts scene, Paris is the place for sports enthusiasts and that trend will grow in the near future.

Other places of interest

The Louvre is a masterly work that remains a great beacon of hope and cultural excellence to this day. Notre Dame is just as historical as it is especially for the French people, and we cannot imagine a scenario in which that will soon cease to exist.

Then there is the Arc de Triomphe which has been a national monument through some of the brightest and darkest times this country has endured.

These people have not always had the easiest rides, but they certainly know how to make a statement.

