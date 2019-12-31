Forget the $ 52,000 Mac Pro: the optimal point is half of that

Loading...

The nickname Pro should be a clue that this device is for people whose Mac makes money. Except Apple is also using it for the iPhone too. Who makes money with an iPhone? (Really, comment below. I'd love to know.)

This is what $ 24k buys you

If you bill per hour as a professional video editor, how much machine do you need? Here is my opinion on a well-configured Mac Pro for the professional video editor, which is not fully immersed in CGI pixel painting:

Intel Xeon W 16-core 3.2 GHz processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4 GHz

192 GB (6 x 32 GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory

4 TB SSD storage

Stainless steel frame with feet

Magic Mouse 2

Magic keyboard with numeric keypad – US English UU.

$ 17,599.00

Pro Display XDR with support $ 5,998.00 (Of course you get the support! It's really nice).

For a grand total of $ 23,597.

Configuration options

This is why I chose the main components and, some ways to save a lot of money, preparing it to lift heavy objects.

– The 16-core Xeon seems to be the optimal point of the line, economically and technically. As you add cores to the 8-core base configuration, Apple charges $ 250 / core for the first 8. But to jump to 24 cores of 16, Apple charges $ 750 / core. But that's not all: the clock speed drops from 3.2GHz to 2.7GHz, so it gets 50% more cores, 15% slower. The 24 and 28 core units will shine by executing large batch jobs overnight. But for interactive work they are excessive.

It is likely that 192 GB of fast DRAM is the ideal point for memory. That's 12GB / core, where most Macs today run 4GB or less. But if you have many add-ons, for example, you may want more. With the Mac Pro I suggest going with 192GB and if you need more, double that. At a much lower cost than Apple charges.

– Storage of 4TB SSD. If you plan to maximize PCIe slots, you may want more of Apple's expensive SSD storage. But you can get more, and faster, storage at a lower cost, as indicated below.

– Radeon Pro Vega II Duo. I guess you need excellent video performance. You can save $ 5200 by going with the Radeon Pro 580X base, but with the rest of the solid system specifications, why skimp on graphics? If you are making heavy effects videos, then you spend another $ 5200 for a second Pro Vega II. That said, if you are a musician, the basic graphics will be fine.

How to economize

But you don't have to spend so much. Remember, you can add third party components. And you can add other options, such as the $ 2k Afterburner card, if you later decide you need it.

Then, instead of spending $ 3,000 for 6 32 GB ECC DIMMs, you can go to Kingston, the world's largest independent memory provider, and get 6 of your ECC DIMMS for $ 1,038. Call it a savings of $ 2k or $ 21,635.

Then, save another $ 1,000, with a 1TB SSD, or $ 20,635, for your system and applications. Instead, buy a PCIe Sonnet M.2 4×4 card for $ 399 and 4 ADATA 1TB M.2 SSD for $ 500. That gives you a total of 5TB of very fast internal storage (the Sonnet is faster than the internal SSD Apple) for $ 900.

Another attractive storage option is the Promise Pegasus R4i 32TB RAID MPX internal module, for $ 2300. This includes 4 8TB hard drives, which provide 24TB of RAID 5 capacity. I have had a Promise Pegasus Thunderbolt external RAID for 7 years and I am Very happy with him. The R4i MPX will not be as fast as the Sonnet, with read speeds of approximately 600 MB / s, but hey, get both! Nearly 30 TB of internal storage should handle your next 4k music video.

And if you need cheap capacity, there is also the Promise J2i, which offers 2 slots for 3.5 "SATA drives for up to 16TB for around $ 650.

The storage bits take

For comparison, look at a previous high-end professional machine. The Apple Macintosh IIfx cost $ 8970 for the base model in 1990, $ 17,652 in today's dollars. Of course, you'll want to equip it with the impressive 21 "Apple Macintosh color screen, with an incredible resolution of 1152×870, at the price of $ 4599, or $ 8685 in today's dollars, for a grand total of $ 26337. Feel better with the New Price of Mac Pro?

The new Mac Pro may not be cheap, but it is not out of line with the previous professional grade kit. And it is, clearly, an impressive machine.

Comments Welcome. My best wishes for a happy New Year!