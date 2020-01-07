Loading...

Holland has become history from Thursday. The country is still physically close, except those in power who emphasize that in the future it will only be called the Netherlands. An aggressive rebranding campaign in which the nation’s taxpayers get nearly a quarter of a million dollars off the hook, is making every effort to ensure that the rest of the world gets the message.

Promoting tourism has been cited as the main reason for the marketing effort, as the Netherlands will organize the Eurovision Song Contest this year. Politicians hope that the lonely name will be more famous when it sends a healthy contingent of athletes to the world stage, also known as the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

How the official name influences tourism is not clear, because holidaymakers who use one of them will still reach the same country. But as tourism officials claim, the campaign is designed to focus more on attractions elsewhere in the nation than Amsterdam, which attracts almost all visitor traffic.

This year, more than 21 million tourists are expected to visit the Netherlands, a number that is set to grow to 29 million by 2030. Officials hope that many more will visit Rotterdam, the second largest city in the country and this year Eurovision host.

Others, however, expect other Dutch areas to be considerably more crowded for its mass celebrations to commemorate 75 years since the country was freed from the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

Or at least, campaign audits want to distract tourists from the Red Light District in Amsterdam, where the government has already stopped the tours, given the increase in attacks and other bad behavior in the area.

Companies, universities and government agencies have already been told that they can no longer use Holland as a name, except for two of the 12 areas, North Holland and South Holland. But with this writing the tourist website of the government is still going through the URL holland.com.

