Forget drafting a receiver, PFF states that Broncos should go after Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb sensational touchdown catch. Credit: Tim Heitman, US TODAY Sports.

We are not even at the Super Bowl yet and the Denver Broncos fans are already talking about what orange and blue should do with their first pickup.

And many of those fans beg for a broad receiver with the number 15 general choice.

Of course it makes sense. The Broncos die-hards are pumped over the new quarterback Drew Lock and they want to surround him with as many weapons as possible. Courtland Sutton is legitimate number 1 receiver and Noah Fant showed flashes that indicated that he could also be a star. But Denver needs a No. 2 and possibly a faster slot receiver.

In addition to this striking need, this year’s NFL design is full of receiving talent. That means that the Broncos could land a star halfway through the first round. Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III, Jalen Reagor and even CU prospect Laviska Shenault will all go into the first round; that is certainly a wealth of talent to choose from.

But what if Denver – who used a first round pick on Fant last year, the tight end – didn’t use their general pick No. 15 on a receiver and instead filled that void through a free agency?

Pro Football Focus has recently compiled their list of free agents, aimed at one player that each team should sign. The Denver Broncos player was veteran broadout Randall Cobb, currently from the Dallas Cowboys.

“Outside of Courtland Sutton, there isn’t much that Drew Lock can throw at in the Denver offense,” PFF writes. “Randall Cobb is not back to his Green Bay form of 2014, but apart from the nine drops he showed that he was effective in the final year. His 22 games of more than 15 meters in that setup led to all wide receivers , showing that he is still a serious weapon against the zone that can find holes and make explosive games. “

Cobb is a nine year old veteran who just played his first season with the Cowboys after eight years with the Green Bay Packers. He has played with several different offensive coordinators, which means that he must be able to pick up the violation of Pat Shurmur fairly quickly. And he understands the ins and outs of the NFL, so he may be the presence of veterans at the recipient if and when the Broncos draw up a wideout later than the first round.

Undoubtedly, Cobb’s best season came in 2014 and he dropped back after that year, but 2019 brought him a good return campaign. He finished with 55 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns. Those would be great free songs to combine with Sutton, who just hit 1,000 yards in a season for the first time in his young career.

Spotrac says the “market value” of Cobb will be $ 7.1 million a year, which is a bit high, but if Denver could sign him for around $ 5 million, he would be worth the cap hit.

The Broncos were then able to concentrate on picking up the aforementioned fast slot receiver. As our Zach Segars wrote yesterday, the Broncos could go up to take Ruggs, which is quite small at 6 ‘but an absolute burner. Or Denver can wait beyond the first round and find one of the many successful recipients later in the design.

That is, last year there were as many dropouts in the top 20 outside the first round in terms of receiving yards as in those first 32 picks.