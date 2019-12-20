Forget Dr. Nick, Bowman can play Saint Nick for Randwick bettors

Loading...

Still, the action on the lawn is strong: if you want to see a master at the top of his Boss game watch with an emphasis on athletes, both humans and horses, are as good as ever So what's the problem?

Betting turnover, attendance and television audience fell during the Victorian Spring Carnival in Melbourne with the Battle of the States – NSW against Victoria, considered a contributing factor. NSW wins.

Yes Yes Yes, the storms are clear for Glen Boss in Everest, the culmination of a successful NSW spring.

Admittedly, the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley was the dullest of my 40 consecutive years, while Flemington was saved by the local Vow and Declare by winning the Melbourne Cup, thanks to a superb race by Craig Williams and excellent preparation from trainer Danny O & # 39; Brien. .

NSW, however, had an inspiring spring, supported by Everest and the stand-alone Saturday meetings at Broadmeadow and Wollongong.

And Tom Reilly, spieling for Aushorse and Thoroughbred Breeders Australia, describes our industry as the “Land Of Opportunity” due to soaring prices and the participation of owners. But what about the life force, not the top thieves like Dr. Nick, but the basic bettor on which the Australian race was built to the point of attracting foreign interest and corporate bookies.

Martin Pakula, the Victorian Minister of Racing, told local media that the race is "besieged by outside forces who do not believe it has a legitimate place in society", accentuated by the 7:30 am report from the ABC regarding the cruelty that Racing NSW is still looking for answers to.

The disclosure of Darren Weir, the main Australian trainer at the time, taken into possession of electronic jiggers was another savage blow as the whip rule should be revised.

Yes, the NSW Racing stewards are demanding on this subject with Tommy Berry fined $ 400 at Randwick Wednesday for having lifted his whip on shoulder height.

However, those who break the rule by using the whip excessively get an advantage and fines and suspensions do not hit the target.

Having been raised on the slather and whack of Lester Piggott, Des Lake, "Jerky" Jim Johnson and the more refined Mick Dittman, demand is now tender but further rectification is required by the industry before outside parties like politicians don't take hold.

While others may mourn the departure of Dr. Nick over betting taxes, the disappearance of field bettors, enthusiasts playing horses to support a winner and not numbers to get a percentage return for expenses of millions, should be more of a concern.

The top of the range continues to fly, pointed out by Reilly, who now submits 60 races worth $ 1 million or more to the local program against only 22 in Europe with $ 62 million in additional prices available for horses Australian breed or sold.

Australian breeders sell their best – 71% of Group 1 winners in 2019 were offered for sale before their victory, compared to only 35% in Europe.

It’s undoubtedly the stimulating category and Bowman, who only whips for correctional purposes, can add joy in the role of Santa Claus with eight mounts at the Royal Randwick today .

