Forest fires in Australia have worsened for decades. Here's what you need to know and how to help

Widespread forest fires ravaged Australia, leaving dozens dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

What happened: The wildfires have been the worst seen in decades, leaving much of the country burned and devastated. The fires have been raging since late July, when the fire season started, CNN reports.

24 people died in Australia from fires in the state of New South Wales.

1,300 houses were destroyed.

“State and federal authorities are struggling to contain massive fires, even with the help of firefighters from other countries, including the United States,” said CNN.

Or: Fires have raged across the country. New South Wales was the region most affected by the fires, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Suburbs and homes outside major cities like Sydney and Melbourne have also been damaged by forest fires,

What caused the fires: The hot, dry weather, combined with major summer heat, caused several fires.

Lightning strikes in dry areas also increased the fire load.

Why it’s worse: According to BBC News, this year’s fires have been worse than normal.

“Humans are sometimes to blame for starting fires, but they are also often caused by natural causes, such as lightning strikes on dry vegetation.

“Once the fires have started, other areas are threatened, the embers blown by the wind causing the flames to spread to new areas.

“The bush fires themselves can also lead to thunderstorms, increasing the risk of lightning strikes and new fires.”

Reaction: The United States has sent a team of 20 veteran firefighters from California to Australia to fight the forest fires, according to the Associated Press.

celebrities: A number of celebrities have shared their thoughts, condolences and are concerned about the wildfires in Australia. Several celebrities spoke out on the issue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Russel Crowe: “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is based on climate change. We must act on the basis of science, shift our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. In this way, we all have a future. “

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is based on climate change. We must act on the basis of science, shift our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. In this way, we all have a future. " Ellen Degeneres: "Before I say anything. Australia, I love you. My heart goes out to all those who suffer in Australia … all the animals we have lost. "

Cate Blanchett: "When a country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster."

Sarah Snook: "I totally agree with Russell's comments. Our country is burning and we have to find a way to fight it. I think there is a lot of attention on the issue now, but we have to act preventively."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: "We have come up with an amazing plan with Ralph & Russo, our Australian designers, who created this amazing sewing costume which is the most amazing thing I have ever worn, and we are going to auction it off and the money raised he will go to relief in Australia. I'm really happy to be part of it. "

How to help: Want to help provide help? You can donate to the following organizations, according to Business Insider.