Forest fires drive away the iconic ecosystems of Australia

Loading...

For animals that seek shelter in burrows during a typical forest fire, suffocation is a major risk because these superfires suck the oxygen from each crack. Birds can become disorientated by smoke and extreme wind. These gusts of wind also push fires forward with unreal speed, blowing embers for miles before the fire front, burning new fires, a phenomenon known as spotting.

“The animals that run forward then come across another front,” says Andrew. “So that’s really unprecedented in terms of the cruelty of these fire fronts.” Animals such as kangaroos normally shoot into the safety of a lush rainforest, but the forest fire tears right through what used to be a refuge. The landscape is so dry, lightning strikes seem to cause fires even in rainforests.

Keep in mind that no species lives isolated – it feeds on other organisms and other organisms feed on it. Losing one species in an ecosystem can have devastating ripple effects up and down in the food chain. And losing an entire habitat to a natural fire will have an outright apocalyptic effect on an ecosystem. “It’s really hard to know what can bounce back,” says Andrew. “And what is reflected can be a completely different kind of flora, and also of that other fauna.”

The question now is: how can the conservationists of Australia save species from this new era of terrified fires?

It would be impossible for people to completely rebuild an ecosystem on these scales. But in the aftermath of a fire, nature conservationists can help important species. A group of researchers has experimented with placing tunnels of wire in burned environments. “Small animals can go inside, where they are protected from all the different predators that benefit from the open land that produces the fire,” said Don Driscoll, director of the Center for Integrative Ecology at Deakin University. “We know that foxes and cats introduced here will travel long distances to get to these fire regions, because it is easy for them to pick them.”

Conservationists can also focus their efforts on the pockets where endangered animals have survived. “As ecologists, we must not only understand what climatologists predict as the future, but we must also find out how we actually protect what refugia we still have in these landscapes,” says Michael Clarke, an ecologist at La Trobe University.

To do that, Australia can carry out controlled burns around critical habitats, creating a kind of barrier to stop approaching forest fires. “As an ecologist, that goes against more interventions, but I don’t know what the alternative is,” says Clarke. “Stand still and say, sorry, they are gone, and there will be no more resources in the future. That doesn’t suit me well. “

Elsewhere in Australia, nature conservation groups are finding success with controlled burns. For example, the Bush Heritage organization manages fuel taxes on its land by burning vegetation during cool months when the controlled flames do not get out of control. It is too early in the burning season to say how well the strategy has worked, but they have had some lightning strikes on their land and no unrestrained forest fires. “I think the fact that none of those fires went out and turned into an uncontrollable fire is due to that preparation, is due to that really hard work,” says Rebecca Spindler, head of the science and nature conservation group .

Controlled burns can be an aid, but they are not a panacea. “The capacity for a fire to burn through an area becomes less dependent on the amount of fuel as the weather becomes more extreme,” says Driscoll. “So if it’s really hot, it’s really dry, and there’s a strong wind, then a fire requires very little fuel to burn right over it.” To prevent these circumstances from getting worse, there is only one solution: Stop climate change.

More great WIRED stories

. [TagsToTranslate] wildfire