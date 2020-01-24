Forest City Velodrome reaches out to all London cyclists

Chris Moon follows Hédi Salamon during a morning ride on the Forest City Velodrome in London on Sunday. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Almost fifteen years ago it opened its doors, the London velodrome sees a greater role in the city’s cycling community as it prepares for a major race next month.

The Forest City Velodrome, the only indoor cycle paths in the region, wants to become a meeting place for cycling enthusiasts – even those who do not ride the indoor track.

“Our plan is to integrate something more from a clubhouse,” said Craig Saari, president of Forest City Velodrome.

“If you ride a bike, you can come and hang out on the velodrome.”

The non-profit volunteer organization invites the community in February 1 and 2 to see professional cyclists compete for nearly $ 20,000 in prizes. Professional male and female cyclists will ride 1,007 laps around the circuit on Saturday and Sunday.

The London site, with a smaller than usual circuit, was the first indoor velodrome in Ontario and only the second in Canada when it opened in April 2005.

Early Forest City Velodrome boosters saw potential in the empty Ice House, the former home of the London Knights, which built a 138-meter track with steep bends of 50 degrees.

Updates and improvements to the former hockey arena have unfolded in stages, Saari said. Last year, the organization raised enough money to install new heating and lighting systems in the building.

Now they want to improve common areas so that cycling enthusiasts from around the city have a special place to hang out, Saari said.

“What we want to be is the London bicycle center, so that all local clubs have a place to call home,” he said.

One of the main goals of the velodrome is to “get children on the bike” and help them sharpen their skills, Saari said.

IF YOU GO

What: Forest City Velodrome Challenge / 1,001 Lap Challenge

True: Forest City Velodrome, 2809 Roxburgh Rd., London

Details: Professional men’s race February 1 at 6:00 pm; professional women’s race February 2 at 12 noon

Admission: $ 15 for both days