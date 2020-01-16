Foreo UFO and Luna Mini 2 skin care devices save up to $ 80

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Your skin will love these devices.

Picture: Foreword

By Miller Kern, Mashable Shopping, 2020-01-16

In case you missed it, Foreo, a Swedish beauty tech company, suffered a glitch during Black Friday that resulted in its UFO face mask device being listed for $ 9.90, though it did is available for retail for $ 279. It should be 40% off, at $ 167.40.

The company lost $ 10 million over this two-hour period and honored all devices purchased for $ 9.90.

The UFO is back on sale now, although it’s definitely not as good as you could have gotten had you been on the website during the breakdown. It is currently $ 80 less and the price is dropping to $ 199, which is still a pretty good deal. Foreos Luna Mini 2 facial cleansing brush is now commercially available and will save you $ 20.

If you are not quite sure what device it is, that’s fine. We will guide you through the matter.

The UFO device is not a mask in itself, but improves face masks by using different temperatures and pulsations. It comes with compatible Foreo masks that you apply to your face, then choose the appropriate setting for the UFO and let it work on your skin.

The advantage of using this device is that it opens your pores and serum from the masks flows deep into your skin, taking advantage of the benefits beneath the surface. There is a Foreo app that defines a custom routine for the device depending on the mask used.

As mentioned earlier, this device costs $ 279, but is currently sold for $ 199.

Before treating your face with a mask, make sure that it is as clean as possible. This is where the Luna Mini 2 comes into play. It is a facial cleaning brush that pulsates deeply under the skin surface and removes up to 99.5 percent of dirt and oil, dead skin cells and make-up residues. Your fingers just can’t.

The cleaning brush is gentle on the skin and designed for one minute twice a day. With continued use, you should notice fewer blackheads and smaller pores. It has eight speed levels and is waterproof. Typically, the Luna Mini 2 costs $ 139 and costs $ 119. This saves you $ 20.