Forecasts for the 2020 Academy Awards: Who will take home the biggest awards?

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast this Sunday, February 9th, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 PM PT) on ABC to celebrate the best cinema of the year. According to ABC President Karey Burke, the event will not have a moderator for the second year in a row, but there will still be “musical numbers, comedy and star power”.

The controversial Todd Phillips film Joker led the nominations with a total of 11, followed by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, each with 10. Other films that received great recognition in several categories were Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 and Parasite.

So who will be the winner of the biggest movie night? Here are our predictions.

Best actor

Antonio Banderas (pain and fame)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time … in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Forecast: It would be the biggest surprise of the night, though Joaquin Phoenix didn’t take this Joker home with them. He is a frontrunner and fan favorite that he can win thanks to his emotionally charged performance as a deeply affected Arthur Fleck who has become one of DC’s most vicious villains. Phoenix turned into the distorted psyche of the character so convincingly that you had to detest him and sympathize with him. They felt they had seen more than just the performance, which included many improvised off-the-shelf moments, like this memorable bathroom dance scene. This would be Phoenix’s first win in four career nominations.

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson (marriage story)

Saoirse Ronan (little women)

Charlize Theron (bomb)

Renee Zellweger

Forecast: We will give this Renée Zellweger, Judy Garland beautifully portrayed in the biographical drama as she watched Garland’s chaotic moments in the last year of her life. Her appearance has turned her head, which is particularly impressive as it was the first major dramatic role played by Zellweger in some time. This would mean her second win of a total of four career nominations. Previously, she won for the best supporting actress in Cold Mountain.

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks (a nice day in the neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (Irishman)

Joe Pesci (Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once upon a time … in Hollywood)

Forecast: Although Tom Hanks’ portrayal of the late children’s television icon, Fred Rogers, has caused a sensation, we feel that despite his long and successful career, Pitt will finally receive his long-overdue, very first Academy Awards. His only win was the production of the Best Picture for 12 Years a Slave. His captivating portrayal of a Hollywood stunt lookalike trying to revive his career could be exactly what eventually gives the seasoned actor the golden statue.

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern (marriage story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (little women)

Margot Robbie (bomb)

Forecast: We believe the ceremonies could follow in the Golden Globes’ footsteps and hand the award over to Laura Dern, She played a wild and talented divorce lawyer in the touching and emotionally rough Netflix film Marriage Story. This would be her first win and third nomination. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if Margot Robbie took home the Bombshell win.

Best director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes

Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time … in Hollywood)

Bong Joon-ho (parasite)

forecast: If the Director’s Guild of America is a clue, like every year since 2012, then this category is a cause for joy Sam Mendes But it would also be great if Boon Joon-ho took the award home after receiving the first Oscar nomination for South Korea in any category. However, Parasite was also nominated in the categories Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Even if Joon-ho doesn’t get the director’s kudos that are likely to go to Mendes, the film is likely to win in other categories.

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

1917

Forecast: We introduced these five nominees for their visual elements in a special series that included interviews with the visual effects artists. But when it comes down to it, our money is on it 1917 who used a single-shot style that was really revolutionary and gave an incredibly realistic glimpse into an exciting battle history of the First World War. It’s really a three-horse race between 1917, The Lion King and Avengers: Endgame, each with its own unique and effective visual strategy, and all worthy of recognition. This could be everyone’s game.

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Forecast: The selection of nominees this year is very different. There are films about everything from gangster life to a young Hitler Youth member, a marriage in ruins, the friendship between an actor and his stunt double and British soldiers in the First World War.It would be a wonderful surprise if Parasite took home the big win , we think 1917 will be the big winner of the night. It checks all the boxes the academy loves, including history, emotions, technical focus, stunning graphics, and great acting. It’s a safe choice and we don’t expect any big surprises at this year’s ceremonies.

