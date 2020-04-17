Ford’s new patent application explores how odor sensors could change taxi reservations

Ford has filed an unusual patent application that describes how our sense of smell can lead to future taxi or taxi reservations.

CNET personal finance



Your money, your future

As technology extends to personal finance, CNET experts share news, tips and recommendations for making the best financial decisions.

Read more

Filed in the U.S. Patent Application (.PDF) (US20200111189) on April 9, describes how vehicle odors could be included along with basic information (such as car type, license plate numbers and settlement arrangements) when using a ride – a shuttle service, such as an Uber or Lyft, a traditional rental car or a taxi service.

See also: MIT has better sharing speed

According to the CNET sister site, these “odor associations” could relate to everything from pine air fresheners hopping around in their front mirrors to drivers poking for lunch especially stinky.

The system relies on environmental sensors in vehicles that read airborne chemicals associated with specific odors. On-board computers, networked with these sensors, analyze and review this data against known, known odors, and their chemical compositions.

CNET: Investment and Savings During Coronavirus: The priority will be given below

A customer would set their preferences on a service sharing application and their tolerances to different smells, and their “threshold” for smell could produce alerts sent to passengers notifying of detected smells before booking a trip, which, on the in turn, they could ultimately. change your purchasing decisions.

If the odor threshold is too much for the customer to accept, it may be rejected in favor of waiting for another vehicle.

“The transport system can provide the user with a comfortable riding environment and can reduce the damage to the user through allergic reactions to the vehicle environment,” says the patent.

TechRepublic: Coronavirus – What professionals need to know

Many patent applications, even if approved, never go into full commercial development. While this patent can be considered frivolous, it can still be of value when it comes to health and allergies, of which odors and chemical compositions in the air can be considered valuable information to consider. when booking a trip.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Get In Touch With WhatsApp | Signage at +447713 025 499 or higher on Keybase: charlie0