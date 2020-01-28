Ford to work on Mondeo crossover successor, to debut in mid-2021

The successor to the Ford Mondeo / Fusion would arrive in 2021, according to a catalog of parts tools spotted for the first time by Autocar.

The catalog, which includes special tools for which dealers will need to work on future Ford models, includes a tool for the rear axle of the “2022 MY Mondeo CD542”.

The code for the CD542 model is the same as that assigned by Ford to the successor to the Fusion, the North American version of Mondeo, at least before Ford announced its decision not to replace it directly.

Rumors that Ford is replacing the current Fusion / Mondeo model with a crossover have been circulating on the web since the company announced plans to abandon passenger cars in favor of SUVs only.

According to the document, the name Mondeo will also be applied to the new model – at least in Europe -, with the start indicated to take place in the second half of 2021. The special tool indicated is for the removal of a rear leaf spring , suggesting that Mondeo’s successor will get a rear transverse leaf spring configuration, similar to that found in the Volvo XC90. The current Mondeo has a typical rear axle with coil springs.

Having a transverse leaf spring rear axle could help Ford save space for a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain, especially for mounting a battery without affecting the trunk capacity.

The successor to Fusion / Mondeo is expected to adopt crossover styling elements, such as increased ground clearance and rugged body cladding, but it will not be a complete SUV. Some sources say the model will be offered in hatchback and wagon versions, with the latter ready to fight for the popular Subaru Outback.

The new model will also indirectly replace the S-Max and Galaxy minivans in the European range of Ford, but it is not yet clear whether the successor to the Mondeo will offer a seven-seat configuration.

