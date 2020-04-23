Ford sketched a reliable station wagon to fight the Subaru Outback

Ford has announced plans to discontinue Fusion in North America in 2018, but it looks like the model will not go completely.

Instead, the car and driver say it will be replaced by a sturdy wagon known as Fusion Active.

Although nothing official, Ford was originally going to do something similar with the Focus. The company had planned to import Focus Active from China, but the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese-made cars forced them to cancel those plans. As a result, focus is no longer offered in North America.

Read also: Ford, which is working on a Mondeo-style crossover successor, will debut in mid-2021.

Returning to Fusion Active, the model is planned to be based on the European wagon Mondeo. However, it will be crowded to appear more like a crossover. This means that we can expect plastic body trim, increased ride height and standard all-wheel drive.

Essentially, Fusion Active will follow the same formula as Subaru Outback. It worked quite well in the Japanese carmaker, as last year the company sold more than 180,000 defects in the US.

Ford hopes that the Fusion Active will be just as successful, though the last American carmaker to try a durable wagon has not brought much success. We’re talking about Regal TourX, which is now phasing out when Buick switches to North American crossover.

The publication states that at the end of next year, the station wagon should go to the dealer and be equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid version of the plugin is also expected to start at around $ 30,000.