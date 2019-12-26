Ford reportedly working on a baby Mustang Mach-E based on VW's # MEB platform

Loading...

Ford introduced the Mustang Mach-E earlier this year and a new report says the company is working on a smaller crossover that could retain the name of the pony car.

According to Auto Express, the so-called "baby" Mach-E runs on Volkswagen's MEB platform. Although that sounds unusual, the two companies reached a platform-sharing agreement this summer and Ford confirmed that they plan to "build at least one full volume full electric vehicle in Europe for European customers from 2023 onwards."

At the time, Ford predicted that they would sell more than 600,000 MEB-based vehicles in Europe in six years. The company also revealed that a second MEB-based model & # 39; in discussion & # 39; used to be.

It remains unclear which of the vehicles is the "baby" Mach-E, but Auto Express says that Ford and Volkswagen meet each other last month to discuss potential changes to the MEB platform. These discussions were said to be mainly about the position of the advance and the hood, because Ford apparently wants the platform to allow longer hoods and a sportier profile.

Ford did not confirm this, but the company's electrification manager, Ted Cannis, told the publication "It is important that we have sufficient flexibility, and it is important to have sufficient differentiation and the kind of performance you expect from a Ford."

Speaking of differentiation, the European head of Ford said that a smaller electric crossover would have a different profile than the Mach-E. Murat Gueler also suggested that the crossover could keep the Mustang name, because he confirmed: "We have already talked about expansion, towards a kind of family."

Little is known about the crossover at the moment, but this would be comparable to the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4. As a result, the model could be offered with two electric motors and an assortment of different battery packs.