Ford Patent Tips for a fully removable Bronco roof

Detachable roofs are a mixed bag. Certainly, they are great for when it is hot and you want to cross in the sun, get your daily dose of vitamin D. But they are also notorious because they do not seal well, and are often difficult to remove without a few other people.

Recently approved Ford patent applications show a Bronco-like drawing with a fully removable roof structure. Patents are not the best way to guess future product designs, because companies like to patent everything. More than half of the patents of which I was a member have not seen any production yet and will probably never do so. Yet it is nice to speculate.

The relevant patent shows that the entire roof structure is removable. The top B, C and D pillars, roof arches, cantrails, airbags, everything. It is not clear whether the roof panels can be removed separately from the structure, but this does lead to a few questions.

If you can remove the panels and leave the structure, such as the Jeep Wrangler, why would you also remove the structure? You don’t really get much openness and you lose a lot of safety. If the panels are attached to the roof and it is all removed as one piece, does that make removing the roof much more difficult? You would probably need more fasteners to secure the structure, and it would certainly be heavier.

The patent details flanges, bolts, brackets and other mounting options that make it structurally sufficient, but also heavy and complicated. When it comes to production, I’d really like to see how Ford makes all sealing and structural connections work.

A removable structure would also reduce the stiffness of the body. A body-on-frame design like this will be structurally less affected by losing the roof than a conventional body. Yet the patent says that a detachable roof vehicle that “offers comparable structural rigidity is one of the challenges in this area.” Removing the roof is likely to lead to a reduced stiffness that makes NVH worse, but this small change is likely to be unnoticeable due to the fact that there is no roof.

