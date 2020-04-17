Ford now expects a loss of $ 1 billion in the first quarter

Photo: AP

Earlier this week, Ford said it was expecting a $ 600 million pretax loss in the first quarter, though it was uncertain whether the cost of the tax would be possible. Ford has now revised its much diminished loss figure.

Ford said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects revenues of $ 34 billion, or about 15 percent less than the $ 40.3 billion it took in the first quarter of 2019. The company, along with everyone other great builders in America, had to inject their plants as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Not that people are out to buy cars anyway. What’s interesting is that today’s disclosure of Ford was not mandatory, as many SEC filings show.

For CNBC:

Ford was not required to deliver the preliminary results, according to a company spokesman. He said he did so because it was a “responsible” thing to do in these unprecedented times. General Motors and Fiat Chrysler did not issue preliminary first-quarter financial results.

GM, in an emailed statement following Ford’s announcement on Monday, said it continues to “work aggressively to strengthen our liquidity” before reporting its earnings on May 6.

Ford will announce its full first quarter earnings on April 28, around the same time as other automakers will. The numbers released Friday also revealed that Ford is trying to make more money to get around the pandemic. For Reuters:

The car has already suspended its dividend and pulled in more than $ 15 billion to save the damage to its business from the pandemic.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Ford also said he had filed for a debt offer but did not disclose the amount. The company had about $ 30 billion in its balance sheet as of April 9.

It seems likely that anything will happen in the coming months and years, CEO Jim Hackett’s decision to load all-in-all trucks and SUVs – leaving unnamed Mustang vehicles in the process – will be the test. As a strong promoter of making huge bets, possibly stupid, I only respect his game.

.