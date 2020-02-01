Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Camaro ZL1 1LE and Hellcat Redeye are all monsters

A few weeks ago we brought you a video in which the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 from 2020 competes in a drag race against a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. It was the Mustang that won this challenge.

Now the Throttle House guys have brought the same trio together in a series of more extensive performance tests to find out what is superior. They recruited the help of seasoned car writer Jason Cammisa and racing driver Randy Pobst for the test.

See also: This Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 delivers 945 HP on the wheels!

The first section of the video review deals with the question of what the cars look like when driving in the canyons. Because Dodge designed the Challenger Hellcat Redeye to be incredibly fast in straight lines and not as powerful in corners, it should come as no surprise to anyone that it feels a little out of place on narrow and winding roads. In comparison, the Mustang GT500 and the Camaro ZL1 1LE thrive in the canyons.

When they drove around a race track with Pobst behind the wheel, it was the Ford and the Chevrolet that left the Dodge behind. The Camaro ZL1 1LE prevailed at Ford and Chevrolet and achieved a best time of 1: 27.20 compared to the Ford with 1: 28.15. Despite the GT500, this comes with 110 hp more than the Chevrolet.

The reason, says Randy Pobst, is very simple. The Mustang came to the test with worn tires and simply couldn’t reach the grip of the Chevrolet. According to Pobst, if it had been rolled on a new set of rubber, it would have been the fastest. The best lap for the Dodge was 1: 32.59.

