Ford Mustang driven in 1968 Bullitt movie sells for $ 3.7 million

A dull green 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the movie “Bullitt” has become the most precious Ford Mustang ever sold at auction. The previous record was held by a 1967 Shelby GT500 that sold for $ 2.2 million at Mecum’s auction in Kissimmee last year. After the auction, the current owner, who had consigned the car to Mecum for sale, told CNN he was satisfied with the result. “It has nothing to do with money,” said Sean Kiernan, whose late father Robert Kiernan bought the car for $ 3,500 in 1974. “It was about breaking records and we got it fact.” A Mecum spokesperson declined even if you’ve never seen the entire film, chances are you’ve seen clips from its famous chase scene. It features the Highland Green Mustang with black wheels and McQueen clearly in the driver’s seat in many shots. And there have been many movie chase scenes since then that have been influenced by the “Bullitt” chase, considered to be the first and still one of the best “modern” auto chase scenes. There were car chases in the movies before, but they were very different. In the “Bullitt” chase scene, the viewer is immersed in the action with photos of cameras filmed near and even inside the cars. There is no music, only squeaky tires and roaring engines. This particular Mustang story made it difficult to predict a sale price. Originally, the association passed with a celebrity and even the appearance of a film does not add significantly to the value of a car. They just make cute stories to tell by showing an old car to friends. It is usually the car itself, its appeal and its rarity, that contribute the most to its value. Generally, a 1968 Ford Mustang GT with a 390 cubic inch V8 engine is worth around $ 70,000 in good condition, according to the Hagerty price guide for classic cars. But “Bullitt”, with its iconic chase scene, is not just any movie, and McQueen is not just any famous actor. Due to his well-known love for cars and racing, he holds a special place in the hearts of modern collectors. Asked to sign an insurance form stating that he would refrain from off-screen shopping during the production of “Bullitt”, McQueen refused saying “There are some things that are not for sale – and the ‘one of them is my soul,’ according to a 1968 Daily Variety article cited in the catalog of the American Film Institute. He remains one of the few celebrities whose past ownership can greatly increase the value of a vehicle, often three or four times or more. In 2014, a Ferrari previously owned and personalized by McQueen sold for triple its value. In 2015, a vintage motorcycle he owned became one of the most precious motorcycles ever auctioned, for $ 775,000. Other cars that McQueen once owned sold for five times their regular value. In November, Steve McQueen’s car from Bullitt on display during car week. The McQueen connection reinforces the importance of the Mustang GT’s on-screen appearance. McQueen not only starred in the film as San Francisco police lieutenant Frank Bullitt, but he also did some of the driving himself in the chase scene. He had worked with stuntmen and the film’s director, Peter Yates, to script the 11-minute scene. At times, the cars featured in the film – the green Mustang and a black Dodge Charger R / T – were going as fast as 115 miles an hour through the hilly streets of the city, according to Marc Eliot McQueen’s biography. According to the book, the footage took three weeks to film, adding to the mystique of the car that it had largely disappeared for decades. Just after the film began, the famous Mustang was sold to a Warner employee Bros. (Warner Bros., now part of WarnerMedia, along with CNN, was the distributor of the film.) The Warner Bros. parking permit. remains affixed to the windshield to this day. He had a next owner before Robert Kiernan, responding to an ad in Road & Track, bought it for $ 3,500 in 1974, according to his son. He became the regular car of the Kiernan family, running errands and taking the children in school for years. McQueen managed to find the car and reached out to the family, offering to buy it several times. He even offered to buy another family car to replace it. Robert Kiernan refused, said his son Sean. “It wasn’t like one of the three cars my father had. It was everything,” Sean Kiernan told CNN in a previous interview. “In California, my mother and father were in Jersey, so I mean the logistics alone would have been tedious. And then, leaving my mother without a car.” The Mustang was also a lot of fun to drive, said Sean, thanks to the engine tweaks and suspension changes made for the movie at McQueen’s request. In 1980, the clutch failed and the car was put in a garage. It was moved from one garage to another, from New Jersey to Kentucky, as the family moved in. In 2001, Robert and Sean started working on the car to make it usable again, but have had to stop when Robert fell ill with Parkinson’s, according to Mecum. After Robert’s death in 2014, Sean returned to the garage to try again, he said, this time he was able to get the car back in working order. In 2016, said Sean, he contacted Ford and had the car authenticated by an independent Mustang expert. Documents, including letters from McQueen begging to buy it, as well as modifications to the car for filming – such as holes drilled in the trunk for power cables – confirmed the authenticity of the car . While Ford and Kiernan were preparing to unveil the car, another Mustang used in the film, a stunt car that had been scrapped after production, was discovered in a scrap yard in Mexico. However, it was found in much worse condition than Kiernan’s car. Finally, in January 2018, when a new Bullitt Edition Mustang was introduced at the Detroit Auto Show, Kiernan’s car reappeared visible from the public.Since then, Sean has toured with the car, which has now become the 21st car added to the National Historic Vehicle Register. Now he said he was ready to part with the car and return to the Kentucky family horse farm. “It’s the perfect timing,” said Sean Kiernan, “and that’s what this car has been, just the timing, from the start.”

Mecum Auctions, Inc. via CNN

