Ford government looking for proposals for the next phase of the training program

Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s Minister for Labor, Training and Skills Development, visited Windsor on Tuesday to announce a $ 14 million program aimed at training the next generation of skilled professionals for the automotive and advanced manufacturing industries.

McNaughton said the second phase of the program would create 4,000 paid internship positions that would last from 10 weeks to four months. The program aims to create more practical learning opportunities for post-secondary students, recent graduates and students.

“The auto industry in Ontario needs highly educated people to manage the challenges of economic change and tough global competition,” said McNaughton, who announced at Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing before participating in a round table discussion at St. Clair College.

“Through this investment, we not only help our future engineers, designers, managers, technicians, and traders to apply their studies to real issues, we also enable them to explore the automotive industry as a career option.”

Employers can receive scholarships of up to $ 3,000 per placement or up to $ 5,000 for a participant with a disability. McNaughton did not disclose the hourly wage for students because it depends on the placement type.

The deadline for applications for employers is 25 February. The successful applicants will be announced on March 31.

More than 1,000 students participated in the first round of the Car Stream Ready capabilities of Auto Stream through Toyota, Honda, Ford, FCA, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association. The province invested $ 5 million for the first phase of the program.

“The core of every production operation is the skilled workforce,” says Tim Galbraith, sales manager at Cavalier Tool. “We are all aware of the current skilled trade deficits and the demographic reality that it will get worse.

“Access to and funding for the resources needed to strengthen the number of transactions is imperative if Ontario wants to maintain its leading role as Canada’s manufacturing hub.”

McNaughton said that more than 100,000 people are directly employed in the auto assembly and parts industry, producing thousands of extra spin-off jobs. The automotive industry represents two percent of Ontario’s GDP or nearly $ 14 billion a year.

“It is my mission to break the stigma around skilled trade because our economy depends on skilled trade,” McNaughton said.

“On a certain day in the Windsor area there are 9,600 vacancies. These are paychecks that are waiting to be collected. “

Minister of labor, training and skills development, Monte McNaughton, center, accompanied by Chatham-Kent – Leamington MPP, Rick Nicholls, receives a tour of the Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing factory by president and owner, Brian Bendig, on 28 January, 2020.

The MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex added that the program is also intended as a platform to expose students to what is happening in an industry undergoing the greatest transformation since Henry Ford perfected the assembly line and started mass production of the Model T.

“The automotive industry is going through major changes,” McNaughton said. “It is evolving faster than our training system.

“New technologies and modern production processes mean that the industry needs employees with more advanced skills than ever before.”

McNaughton said the county nearly tripled the funding of the program based on feedback from employers and the first group of 1,000 students.

He said the government also consulted with educators, trade unions, and other industries on how to tackle the skill gap and what does or does not work with the apprenticeship system in Ontario.

“For 15 years, the provincial government has neglected the shortage of workers in this county,” McNaughton said. “We have made it a priority.

“During a meeting with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, they told us that 77 percent of companies see this as the biggest challenge to grow their business.”

