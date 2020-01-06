Ford gets scary walking robots as terminators as delivery aids

Loading...

Ford received the first two Digit robots from Agility Robotics, which are designed to work with humans and in human spaces, for applications such as interior or first mile logistics and final deliveries of 50 feet.

Digit robots continue the existing partnership between Ford and Agility Robotics, which is exploring ways to help commercial vehicle customers make warehousing and delivery more efficient and affordable for their customers.

The partnership will also focus on how Ford’s commercial vehicles and the Digit robot communicate with each other and with their environment via advanced connectivity technologies. For example, Ford’s connected vehicles can share their cloud-based maps with the Digit so they don’t have to have that information by themselves.

The Digit robot should be part of a package delivery service, knowing specific information such as where a customer prefers to leave the package, or any other individual delivery need. The communication channel with the vehicle also allows him to ask for help if something unexpected happens.

“As online retail continues to grow, we believe that robots will help our business customers build stronger businesses by making deliveries more efficient and affordable for all of us,” said Ken Washington, vice president, Ford Research and Advanced Engineering, and Chief Technology Officer. “We learned a lot this year from working with Agility, we can now speed up our exploration work with Digit commercial robots.”

The new Digit robot has been designed to walk straight and go through the same types of environments that most people do everyday. Since the first prototype was presented last May, the new Digit has offered many improvements, including more advanced feet that allow the robot to balance on one foot or carefully travel over obstacles and new sensors to perceive and map the world around it.

“We are delighted with Digit’s technical capabilities and advanced legged mobility,” said Dr. Jonathan Hurst, CTO of Agility. “The videos can show a solid proof of concept – but this robot is ready to go out into the world in the hands of customers and start to really explore pragmatic use cases.”

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMrVkb70z0o [/ embedded]

