Ford drivers urged to inspect cars after further recall of defective airbags

"Another risk is that these airbags will not deploy fully in the event of an accident."

Ford's voluntary recall involves 216 Courier vehicles.

Drivers can check if their vehicle is affected by checking the VIN number, the list of makes and models concerned, or by calling the Ford hotline.

Audi and BMW have already initiated voluntary recalls of the affected vehicles and more recalls are expected in the new year.

NADI 5-AT airbags have been installed in approximately 78,000 vehicles from eight manufacturers, and a significant number of these cars are still expected to be registered and used.

ACCC stated that the airbags differ from the airbags already recalled as part of the existing mandatory Takata airbag recall, which is underway.

"We welcome Ford, who will join the recall before Christmas, and hope that other manufacturers will urgently finalize the recalls for their affected vehicles," said Sims.

Audi, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Toyota have all agreed to consider providing urgent short-term assistance to consumers who experience significant difficulties during the Christmas period as a result of this safety warning.